August 2020 Election Results
Alpena County Ambulance and Emergency Services System Millage Proposition
1.5 mills for 4 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Alpena County Commissioner District 5
-
Brenda Fournier R
0%
0
-
Michael T. Sobeck R
0%
0
Alpena County Commissioner District 7
-
Cameron N. Habermehl R
0%
0
-
Marty Thomson R
0%
0
Alpena County Sheriff
-
Steven J. Kieliszewski R
0%
0
-
Terry King R
0%
0
Alpena County: Sanborn Twp. Clerk
-
Teri Aube R
0%
0
-
Vicky Souva R
0%
0
Alpena County: Wellington Twp. Fire Protection and Roads Millage
1.25 mills for 10 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Alpena County: Wilson Twp. Clerk
-
Pamela Walker R
0%
0
-
Melissa Werth R
0%
0
Alpena County: Wilson Twp. Supervisor
-
Bryan T. DeCare R
0%
0
-
Daniel Hibner R
0%
0
Alpena County: Wilson Twp. Treasurer
-
Matthew Germain R
0%
0
-
Penny L. Szatkowski R
0%
0
Antrim County: Banks Twp. Clerk
-
Donna L. Heeres R
0%
0
-
Julie Chellis R
0%
0
Antrim County: Banks Twp. Supervisor
-
Alex Busman R
0%
0
-
Matt Heeres R
0%
0
Antrim County: Central Lake Twp. Supervisor
-
Larry Germain R
0%
0
-
Stanley A. Bean R
0%
0
-
Robert Wilson R
0%
0
Antrim County: Chestonia Twp. Library Millage Proposal
.5 mills for 4 years for the purpose of providing funds for the operation of the township library
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Antrim County: Chestonia Twp. Supervisor
-
Gerald Boone Averill R
0%
0
-
Wally Shattuck R
0%
0
Antrim County: Commissioner District 1
-
Brian H. Vey R
0%
0
-
Jarris Rubingh R
0%
0
Antrim County: Commissioner District 4
-
Ed Boettcher R
0%
0
-
Vincent Cooper R
0%
0
Antrim County: Commissioner District 6
-
Brenda Ricksgers R
0%
0
-
Gary Lockwood R
0%
0
-
Ronald J. Barwick R
0%
0
Antrim County: Forest Home Twp. Treasurer
-
Theresa Kent R
0%
0
-
Linda Dinger-Hoogerhyde ( R
0%
0
Antrim County: Forrest Home Twp. Road Proposal
1 mill for 4 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Antrim County: Helena Twp. Supervisor
-
Rick Teague R
0%
0
-
Butch Peeples R
0%
0
Antrim County: Jordan Twp. Supervisor
-
Philip J. Nemecek R
0%
0
-
Timothy D. Morris R
0%
0
Antrim County: Jordan Twp. Treasurer
-
Jessica Morris R
0%
0
-
Patricia Nemeccek R
0%
0
Antrim County: Milton Twp. Supervisor
-
Lon Bargy R
0%
0
-
Mark White R
0%
0
Antrim County: Sheriff
-
Daniel Bean R
0%
0
-
Triston Cole R
0%
0
Antrim County: Star Twp. Treasurer
-
Becky Beagle R
0%
0
-
Tammi Fuller R
0%
0
Antrim County: Torch Lake Twp. Clerk
-
Kathy Windiate R
0%
0
-
Marina Friend R
0%
0
Antrim County: Torch Lake Twp. Supervisor
-
Tom Stillings R
0%
0
-
Robert Cook R
0%
0
Benzie County Central Schools Bonding Proposal
2.10 mills for 25 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Benzie County: Blaine Twp. Supervisor
-
Paul E. Crandall R
0%
0
-
Adam Putney R
0%
0
Benzie County: Colfax Twp. Supervisor
-
Irene J. Dunham-Thayer R
0%
0
-
Ron Seguin R
0%
0
Benzie County: Frankfort Transportation, Capital Improvements Millage
an increase of up to 3.38 mills for 20 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Benzie County: Gilmore Twp. Treasurer
-
Norma J. Corwin D
0%
0
-
Robin Rommell D
0%
0
Benzie County: Homestead Twp. Treasurer
-
Patricia DeLorme R
0%
0
-
Paul Mallon R
0%
0
Benzie County: Inland Twp. Road Millage Proposal
1 mill for 10 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Benzie County: Inland Twp. Supervisor
-
Paul A. Beechraft R
0%
0
-
Monika Fiebing R
0%
0
Charlevoix County: Boyne Valley Twp. Ambulance Millage Proposal
1 mill for 4 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Charlevoix County: Charlevoix Twp. Supervisor
-
Charles D. Center R
0%
0
-
Timothy Kochanny R
0%
0
Charlevoix County: Commissioner District 1
-
Kathleen T. Donahue R
0%
0
-
Robert J. Jess R
0%
0
Charlevoix County: Commissioner District 5
-
Nancy Ferguson R
0%
0
-
Scott Hankins R
0%
0
Charlevoix County: Drain Commissioner
-
Diane M. Gustin R
0%
0
-
Dennis Jason R
0%
0
Charlevoix County: South Arm Twp. Fire Millage Proposal
.75 mills for four years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Charlevoix County: St. James Twp. EMS Millage Proposal
increased by up to 3 mills for four years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Cheboygan County: Beaugrand Twp. Road Millage
increase of 2 mills for 4 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Cheboygan County: Benton Twp. Treasurer
-
Phyllis Brandt R
0%
0
-
Jayne L. Wixson-Passeno R
0%
0
Cheboygan County: Hebron Twp. Supervisor
-
Patrick A. Bell R
0%
0
-
Andy Beethem R
0%
0
Cheboygan County: Inverness Twp. Treasurer
-
Johanna Pizzo Pluszczynski R
0%
0
-
Laurie L. Merchant R
0%
0
Cheboygan County: Mullett Twp. Supervisor
-
Laz Surabian R
0%
0
-
Hobart A. Kirsch R
0%
0
Cheboygan County: Mullett Twp. Treasurer
-
Brenda Bowes R
0%
0
-
Kathy Flory R
0%
0
Cheboygan County: Road Commission
-
Bob Kiefer R
0%
0
-
David D. Brown R
0%
0
Cheboygan County: Separate Tax Limitations Proposal
7 mills total for 4 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Cheboygan County: Tuscarora Twp. Clerk
-
Dolly J. Rodriguez R
0%
0
-
Janice Dillaha R
0%
0
Cheboygan County: Walker Twp. Treasurer
-
Debra L. Southweel R
0%
0
-
Brenda L. Nash R
0%
0
Chippewa County: Central Dispatch 911 System Surcharge
$2.75 per month to be used exclusively for the funding of 911 emergency telephone call answering and dispatch services
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Chippewa County: Hulbert Twp. Supervisor
-
Todd Davis Jr. R
0%
0
-
Norma DeLong R
0%
0
Chippewa County: Raber Twp. Supervisor
-
Linda Johnson D
0%
0
-
Gary Kott D
0%
0
Chippewa County: Sugar Island Twp. Supervisor
-
Mark Eitrem R
0%
0
-
Rick Roy R
0%
0
Chippewa County: Trout Lake Twp. Treasurer
-
Joseph A. Boudreau R
0%
0
-
Stephanie E. Clark R
0%
0
Clare County: Animal Control Services Millage Proposal
increased by up to .3000 mill for 5 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Clare County: Central Dispatch 911 System Funding Proposition
$1.75 per month to be used exclusively for the funding of 911 emergency telephone call answering and dispatch services
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Clare County: Commissioner District 3
-
Thomas E. Dunn R
0%
0
-
Rickie Fancon R
0%
0
-
Carolyn Kinberg R
0%
0
Clare County: Commissioner District 6
-
Bronwyn Asplund R
0%
0
-
David A. Hoefling R
0%
0
-
Ken Raupp R
0%
0
-
William Schuh R
0%
0
Clare County: Drain Commissioner
-
Mike Henry R
0%
0
-
Charles T. Pardue R
0%
0
-
Carl J. Parks R
0%
0
Clare County: Garfield Twp. Treasurer
-
Ralph N. Stewart R
0%
0
-
Robin A. Yarhouse R
0%
0
Clare County: Greenwood Twp. Supervisor
-
Bryan Fliegel R
0%
0
-
Jess McClaughry R
0%
0
Clare County: Hayes Twp. Supervisor
-
James Hill R
0%
0
-
Rick C. Jones R
0%
0
Clare County: MSU Extension Services & 4-H Millage
increased by up to .13 mill for 6 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Clare County: Road Commissioner
6 year term
-
David Coker R
0%
0
-
Steve Graves R
0%
0
-
Merle Harmon R
0%
0
-
Christopher Hoefling R
0%
0
Clare County: Road Commissioner
4 year term
-
Colt J. Davis R
0%
0
-
Bill Simpson R
0%
0
Clare County: Road Commissioner
2 year term
-
Terry Acton R
0%
0
-
Max Schunk R
0%
0
Crawford County: Beaver Creek Twp. Clerk
-
Sandy R. Beaudet R
0%
0
-
Melissa Lobsinger R
0%
0
Crawford County: Beaver Creek Twp. Supervisor
-
Dan Bonamie R
0%
0
-
Kim VanNuck R
0%
0
Crawford County: Clerk & Register of Deeds
-
Sandra Moore R
0%
0
-
Mary Stewart-Green R
0%
0
Crawford County: Frederic Twp. Clerk
-
Nancy L. Bindschatel R
0%
0
-
Amanda Siwecki R
0%
0
Crawford County: Frederic Twp. Treasurer
-
Karen M. Dawson R
0%
0
-
Michael O’Dell R
0%
0
Crawford County: Grayling Charter Twp. Clerk
-
Diane Giska R
0%
0
-
Karen R. Martella R
0%
0
Crawford County: South Branch Twp. Supervisor
-
Laurie Luck R
0%
0
-
Greg Stansbury R
0%
0
Emmet County: Carp Lake Twp. Supervisor
-
Bill Mummert R
0%
0
-
Paul A. Teike R
0%
0
Emmet County: Clerk
-
Jackie Bunker R
0%
0
-
Suzanne R. Kanine R
0%
0
Emmet County: Commissioner District 5
-
Dave Bachelor R
0%
0
-
Jim Kargol R
0%
0
Emmet County: Cross Village Twp. Clerk
-
Diana J. Keller R
0%
0
-
Madeline E. Michaels R
0%
0
Emmet County: Prosecutor
-
Stuart Fenton R
0%
0
-
James Linderman R
0%
0
Emmet County: Resort Twp. Clerk
-
Kathleen M. Crandell R
0%
0
-
Lucy Eppler R
0%
0
Emmet County: Separate Tax Limitation Proposal
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Gladwin County: Beaverton Twp. Fire Millage
.5 mill for 5 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Gladwin County: Bentley Twp. Fire Millage
1 mill for 5 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Gladwin County: Bentley Twp. Road Millage
2 mill for years 2023 thru 2028
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Gladwin County: Bourret Twp. Brine for Roads Millage
increased by .50 mills for period of 2020 through 2022
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Gladwin County: Butman Twp. Mosquito Proposal
$20 a year for 4 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Gladwin County: Butman Twp. Supervisor
-
Danny Gonzales R
0%
0
-
Thomas H. Pellegrin Jr. R
0%
0
Gladwin County: Drain Commissioner
-
Robert J. Evans R
0%
0
-
Delynne Schneider R
0%
0
-
Terry L. Walters R
0%
0
Gladwin County: Hay Twp. Gravel Road Millage
increase of 1 mill for 5 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Gladwin County: Road Commissioner
-
Ronald T. Brabon R
0%
0
-
David Greaves R
0%
0
Grand Traverse Co.: Commissioner 4th District
-
Hal Gurian R
0%
0
-
Todd Knipe R
0%
0
-
Penny Morris R
0%
0
Grand Traverse Co.: Drain Commissioner
-
Kevin McElyea R
0%
0
-
Andy Smits R
0%
0
Grand Traverse Co.: East Bay Twp. Supervisor
-
Beth Friend R
0%
0
-
Jason R. Gillman R
0%
0
Grand Traverse Co.: Fife Lake Twp. Treasurer
-
Tom Hempsted R
0%
0
-
Cathy L. Sorrow R
0%
0
Grand Traverse Co.: Grant Twp. Treasurer
-
Elizabeth M. Svec R
0%
0
-
Lisa Willett R
0%
0
Grand Traverse Co.: Green Lake Twp. Emergency Services Facility Bond
.60 mill for 20 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Grand Traverse Co.: Long Lake Twp. Ambulance, Advanced Life Support & Additional Emergency Services Operating & Capital Expense Millage
1.99 mills for period of 2020 through 2034
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Grand Traverse Co.: Mayfield Twp. Supervisor
-
Daniel Bauer R
0%
0
-
John Emerald Ockert R
0%
0
Grand Traverse Co.: Sheriff
-
Tom Bensley R
0%
0
-
Scott Sieffert R
0%
0
Grand Traverse Co.: Whitewater Twp. Clerk
-
Janet Bachi R
0%
0
-
Cheryl A. Goss R
0%
0
Grand Traverse Co.: Whitewater Twp. Supervisor
-
Lois MacLean R
0%
0
-
Ron Popp R
0%
0
Isabella County: Commissioner District #5
-
James Moreno D
0%
0
-
William O Dailey D
0%
0
Isabella County: Sherman Twp. Supervisor
-
Tom Johnson R
0%
0
-
Jamie Smith R
0%
0
Isabella County: Sherman Twp. Treasurer
-
Teresa M. Clark R
0%
0
-
Andrea Wood R
0%
0
Isabella County: Union Twp. Treasurer
-
Ben Gunning D
0%
0
-
Kimberly M. Rice D
0%
0
Johannesburg-Lewiston Area Schools Bonding Proposal
2.99 mills for 25 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Kalkaska County: Boardman Twp. Supervisor
-
Paul C. Erickson R
0%
0
-
Susan Ann Frakes R
0%
0
Kalkaska County: Clearwater Twp. Supervisor
-
Tom Backers R
0%
0
-
Adam Parzych R
0%
0
Kalkaska County: Clearwater Twp. Treasurer
-
Christina Bradley R
0%
0
-
Joanne Childs R
0%
0
Kalkaska County: Commissioner District 1
-
Truman Bicum R
0%
0
-
John West R
0%
0
Kalkaska County: Commissioner District 2
-
Bob Baldwin R
0%
0
-
Rich Gillisse R
0%
0
-
Dawn M. Moses R
0%
0
Kalkaska County: Commissioner District 4
-
Reba Persons R
0%
0
-
Derek Schollenberger R
0%
0
-
James Sweet R
0%
0
Kalkaska County: Commissioner District 7
-
Katina Banko R
0%
0
-
Patty J. Cox R
0%
0
Kalkaska County: Garfield Twp. Clerk
-
Juanita Persons R
0%
0
-
Brett Southworth R
0%
0
Kalkaska County: Garfield Twp. Supervisor
-
Todd Jones R
0%
0
-
David Persons R
0%
0
Kalkaska County: Rapid River Twp. Annual Clean-up Service Proposal B
.75 mill for 4 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Kalkaska County: Rapid River Twp. Fire Service Proposal D
1 mill for 4 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Kalkaska County: Rapid River Twp. Weekly Refuse Service Proposal A
1.5 mills for 4 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Lake County: Dover Twp. Clerk
-
Frederick Heurtebise R
0%
0
-
Jon Smith R
0%
0
Lake County: Dover Twp. Treasurer
-
Amanda Bailor R
0%
0
-
Crystal L. Jurik R
0%
0
Lake County: Eden Twp. Proposal to Enter into Contract of Lease
.8904 mill for 25 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Lake County: Elk Twp. Proposal to Enter into Contract of Lease
.8904 mill for 25 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Lake County: Ellsworth Twp. Supervisor
-
Allen Dean R
0%
0
-
David Middleton R
0%
0
Lake County: Peacock Twp. Supervisor
-
Tim T. Taylor R
0%
0
-
Mark Venema R
0%
0
Lake County: Road Commissioner
-
Heather Braginton R
0%
0
-
Adam DePew R
0%
0
-
Rick Haslock R
0%
0
Lake County: Road Commissioner – D
Partial Term Ending 12/31/24
-
William H. Atkinson D
0%
0
-
Mike Leatherman D
0%
0
-
Clyde Welford D
0%
0
Lake County: Road Commissioner – R
Partial Term Ending 12/31/24
-
Jim Dingman R
0%
0
-
Gaylen L. Madison R
0%
0
-
Josh Runnels R
0%
0
Lake County: Sauble Twp. Clerk
-
Jana Jett R
0%
0
-
Gail Raad R
0%
0
Lake County: Sauble Twp. Proposal to Enter into Contract of Lease
.8904 mill for 25 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Lake County: Sauble-Elk-Eden Vehicle & Equipment Millage
1 mill for 5 year
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Lake County: Sheriff
-
Bruce L. Austin D
0%
0
-
Dennis Robinson D
0%
0
Lake County: Treasurer
-
Kellie Allen R
0%
0
-
Eric Jaehnig R
0%
0
Lake County: Yates Twp. Clerk
-
Iris J. Hill R
0%
0
-
Romayne Hollis-Raines R
0%
0
Lake County: Yates Twp. Supervisor
-
Marilyn K. Burns D
0%
0
-
Colleen Carrington-Atkins D
0%
0
-
George Walker D
0%
0
Leelanau County: Glen Arbor Twp. Dissolution of Elected Park Commission
elected park commission be dissolved and replaced by park board with members appointed by twp. board
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Leelanau County: Kasson Twp. Fire Protection & Emergency Services Millage Proposal
2 mills for 2 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Leelanau County: Leelanau Twp. Extra Voted Millage for Fire Protection & EMS
increase of up to 3.55 mills for 4 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Leelanau County: Leelanau Twp. Extra Voted Millage for General Fund
increase of up to .4884 mills for 4 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Leelanau County: Prosecutor
-
Joseph T. Hubbell R
0%
0
-
Jeffrey Slocombe R
0%
0
Leelanau County: Road Commissioner
-
Mel Black R
0%
0
-
John J. Popa R
0%
0
Leelanau County: Solon Twp. Fire & Ambulance Millage Proposition
2.50 mills for 2 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Luce County: Animal Shelter Millage Proposition
increased by .5 mills for 3 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Luce County: Lakefield Twp. Treasurer
-
John Bell Jr. R
0%
0
-
Denise Taylor R
0%
0
Luce County: Sheriff
-
John G. Cischke R
0%
0
-
Michael J. Fossum R
0%
0
Mackinac County: Bois Blanc Twp. General Operating & Capital Expenses Millage Increase Proposal
2.5 mills for 6 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Mackinac County: Bois Blanc Twp. Transfer Station Millage Increase Proposal
1.5 mills for 4 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Mackinac County: Commissioner District 2
-
Tom Fitzpatrick D
0%
0
-
Nora Massey D
0%
0
Mackinac County: Garfield Twp. Clerk
-
Paula M. Fillman R
0%
0
-
Daryl Schroeder R
0%
0
Mackinac County: Marquette Twp. Supervisor
-
George A. Huff R
0%
0
-
Julia Kronemeyer R
0%
0
Mackinac County: Portage Twp. Fire & EMS Millage Proposal
3.0 mill for 4 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Mackinac County: Portage Twp. Supervisor
-
Donald Reed R
0%
0
-
Stephen Sicinski R
0%
0
Manistee County: Arcadia Twp. Parks Proposal
Should the Arcadia Twp. Parks Commission be dissolved?
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Manistee County: Arcadia Twp. Supervisor
-
Robert Leon Clark R
0%
0
-
Janice McCraner R
0%
0
Manistee County: Commissioner 2nd District
-
Richard A. Schmidt R
0%
0
-
Joshua Edward Wheelock R
0%
0
Manistee County: Commissioner 4th District
-
Scott A. Fredericks R
0%
0
-
Eric D. Gustad R
0%
0
Manistee County: Onekama Twp. Supervisor
-
Ray Franz R
0%
0
-
Kenneth W. Hilliard R
0%
0
Manistee County: Onekama Twp. Treasurer
-
LaVonne Beebe R
0%
0
-
Edward Bradford R
0%
0
Manistee County: Pleasanton Twp. Fire Millage Proposal
increased by up to 1 mill for 4 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Manistee County: Springdale Twp. Treasurer
-
Joan Cramer R
0%
0
-
Kimberly A. Jones R
0%
0
Mason County: Commissioner District 2
-
Gary E. Castonia R
0%
0
-
Jason Kirkpatrick R
0%
0
Mason County: Commissioner District 3
-
Jody Hartley R
0%
0
-
Charles Lange R
0%
0
Mason County: Custer Twp. Road Maintenance, Improvements & Brining Millage Proposal
1 mill for 10 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Mason County: Eden Twp. Clerk
-
Duane Stickney (R) R
0%
0
-
Julie L. Van Dyke R
0%
0
Mason County: Grant Twp. Road Millage
1 mill for 5 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Mason County: Pere Marquette Charter Twp. Treasurer
-
Karie K. Bleau R
0%
0
-
Jeremy P. Piper R
0%
0
Mason County: Prosecutor
-
Chad A. DeRouin R
0%
0
-
Lauren R. Kreinbrink R
0%
0
Mason County: Surveyor
-
James T. Nordlund R
0%
0
-
John C. Schulke R
0%
0
Meceola Consolidated Central Dispatch 911 Emergency Services System Funding
Osceola/Mecosta counties: $3 per month to be used exclusively for the funding of 911 emergency telephone call answering and dispatch services
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Mecosta County: Fork Twp. Supervisor
-
Lori K. Helmer R
0%
0
-
John J. Singer R
0%
0
Mecosta County: Green Twp. Supervisor
-
James Chapman R
0%
0
-
Kelly Cushway R
0%
0
Mecosta County: Hinton Twp. Fire & Rescue Millage Proposal
1 mill for 4 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Mecosta County: Hinton Twp. Supervisor
-
Michael Satterlee R
0%
0
-
Carl Thompson R
0%
0
Mecosta County: Mecosta Twp. Supervisor
-
Michael Fish R
0%
0
-
Michele G. Graham R
0%
0
Mecosta County: Road Commissioner
-
Jim Dunkel R
0%
0
-
Bill Larson R
0%
0
-
Randy Maxwell R
0%
0
-
Michael L. Wernette R
0%
0
Mecosta County: Sheridan Twp. Clerk
-
Bobbie Evoy R
0%
0
-
Christina Martin R
0%
0
Mecosta County: Sheridan Twp. Treasurer
-
Rachel Borders R
0%
0
-
Shirley Sprague R
0%
0
Mecosta County: Sheriff
-
Jared Christensen R
0%
0
-
Brian Miller R
0%
0
-
Mark Solis R
0%
0
-
James Taylor R
0%
0
Missaukee County: Bloomfield Twp. Supervisor
-
Tim Bridson R
0%
0
-
Justin Stauffer R
0%
0
Missaukee County: Prosecutor
-
David A. Den Houten R
0%
0
-
Cameron S. Harwell R
0%
0
Missaukee County: Sheriff
-
Edward Nettle R
0%
0
-
Wilbur Yancer R
0%
0
Montmorency County: Albert Twp. Clerk
-
Judy Athan R
0%
0
-
Dawn Sutfin-Hubbard R
0%
0
Montmorency County: Briley Twp. Clerk
-
Ed Comber R
0%
0
-
Phil Lamore R
0%
0
Montmorency County: Briley Twp. Parks Millage
.25 mill for 10 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Montmorency County: Briley Twp. Treasurer
-
Vanessa Werner R
0%
0
-
Mary Jo Whitmire R
0%
0
Montmorency County: General Operations Millage Proposal
.5947 mill for 4 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Montmorency County: Hillman Twp. Clerk
-
Shannon Cadieux R
0%
0
-
Kristen Leigh South R
0%
0
Montmorency County: Register of Deeds
-
Michelle Sanders R
0%
0
-
Teresa L. Walker R
0%
0
Morley Stanwood Public Schools Bonding Proposal
3 mills for 27 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Oceana County Commissioner District 7
-
Rhonda Schilleman R
0%
0
-
Robert H. Walker R
0%
0
Oceana County: Claybanks Twp. Road Construction and Repairs Millage Proposal
2 mills for 4 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Oceana County: Commissioner District 1
-
Ron Christians R
0%
0
-
Terry Dykema R
0%
0
Oceana County: Commissioner District 3
-
Steve Bruch R
0%
0
-
Craig A. Hardy R
0%
0
Oceana County: Commissioner District 5
-
Timothy Beggs R
0%
0
-
Lawrence Byl R
0%
0
Oceana County: Elbridge Twp. Road Millage Proposal
increased by 1 mill for 5 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Oceana County: Golden Twp. Fire Protection Millage Proposal
1 mill for 8 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Oceana County: Golden Twp. Treasurer
-
Connie Cargill R
0%
0
-
LuAnn J Mitteer R
0%
0
Oceana County: Grant Twp. Clerk
-
Shannon Beishuizen R
0%
0
-
Amy Martell R
0%
0
Oceana County: Greenwood Twp. Supervisor
-
Jamie P. Holcomb R
0%
0
-
Jeffery Hunt R
0%
0
Oceana County: Medical Care Facility Operating Millage Proposal
approve an increase of 2 mills for 4 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Oceana County: Newfield Twp. Fire Protection Millage Proposal
1 mill for the period of 2020 and 2021
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Oceana County: Road Commissioner
-
Denis Kock R
0%
0
-
Bill Myers R
0%
0
Oceana County: Shelby Twp. Supervisor
-
Star Blohm R
0%
0
-
Richard Raffaelli R
0%
0
Oceana County: Weare Twp. Fire Protection Millage Proposal
1 mill for 10 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Oceana County: Weare Twp. Supervisor
-
Larry Doran R
0%
0
-
Dale A Stevenson R
0%
0
Ogemaw County: Churchill Twp. Gypsy Moth Millage
increased by .40 mills for 4 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Ogemaw County: Clerk
-
Breck Brindley R
0%
0
-
Howie Hanft R
0%
0
Ogemaw County: Commissioner District 1
-
Ron Pecknyo R
0%
0
-
Craig Scott R
0%
0
-
Dennis Stephens R
0%
0
Ogemaw County: Commissioner District 4
-
Brad Neubecker R
0%
0
-
Janet Smith R
0%
0
Ogemaw County: Cumming Twp. Clerk
-
Robert W. Barber R
0%
0
-
Janice A. Fritz R
0%
0
Ogemaw County: Cumming Twp. Supervisor
-
Danny R. Morrison R
0%
0
-
Ron Quackenbush R
0%
0
Ogemaw County: Cumming Twp. Treasurer
-
Shari Denstedt R
0%
0
-
Patricia Jaye Robinson R
0%
0
Ogemaw County: Edwards Twp. Road Millage Proposal
2 mills for 10 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Ogemaw County: Klacking Twp. Treasurer
-
Dolores Harris R
0%
0
-
Carrie L. Reetz R
0%
0
Ogemaw County: Mills Twp. Supervisor
-
Shane M. Gamez R
0%
0
-
Shane M. Gamez R
0%
0
-
David A. Ryan R
0%
0
Ogemaw County: Mills Twp. Treasurer
-
Pete Hennard R
0%
0
-
Mary Moore R
0%
0
-
Duane Prince R
0%
0
Ogemaw County: Public Transit Millage Proposal
.3 mill for 5 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Ogemaw County: Sheriff
-
Brian D. Gilbert R
0%
0
-
Glenn Gutierrez R
0%
0
Osceola County: Commissioner 5th District
-
Arnold Dodde R
0%
0
-
Roger Elkins R
0%
0
Osceola County: Commissioner 7th District
-
Sally Momany R
0%
0
-
Russ Nehmer R
0%
0
Osceola County: Highland Twp. Road Improvement Millage Proposal
2 mills for 4 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Osceola County: LeRoy Twp. Road Maintenance & Improvement Millage
2 mills for 2 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Osceola County: Lincoln Twp. Supervisor
-
Mark Brock R
0%
0
-
Gregory L. Gydesen R
0%
0
Osceola County: Middle Branch Twp. Road Millage
increase of up to 1 mill for 2 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Osceola County: Road Commissioner
-
Terry Wanstead R
0%
0
-
Don Williams R
0%
0
Osceola County: Rose Lake Twp. Clerk
-
Karrie Maes R
0%
0
-
Vicky Schaefer R
0%
0
-
Gale J. Wanstead R
0%
0
Osceola County: Rose Lake Twp. Supervisor
-
Roy Kissinger R
0%
0
-
Tammy Stoner R
0%
0
Osceola County: Senior Citizens Services Millage Proposal
increased by up to 1 mill for 6 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Osceola County: Sheriff
-
Mark Cool R
0%
0
-
Ed Williams R
0%
0
Oscoda County: Clerk
-
Jenny Blamer-Cronkright R
0%
0
-
Ann Galbraith R
0%
0
-
Cody Rossen R
0%
0
-
Brandy L. Wright R
0%
0
Oscoda County: Council on Aging Operating Millage Proposal
increased by 1 mill for 4 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Oscoda County: Greenwood Twp. Supervisor
-
Debra Downing R
0%
0
-
Fredrick V. Lindsey Jr. R
0%
0
Oscoda County: Library Operating Millage Proposal
increased by .50 mills for 2 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Oscoda County: Road Commissioner
-
James R. Houlton R
0%
0
-
Roger J. Wiegand R
0%
0
Oscoda County: Sheriff
-
Michael Dekun R
0%
0
-
Kevin R. Grace R
0%
0
Otsego County: Chester Twp. Clerk
-
Melissa Szymanski R
0%
0
-
Kimberly Jones R
0%
0
Otsego County: Commissioner District 4
-
Duane M. Switalski R
0%
0
-
Brett McVannel R
0%
0
Otsego County: Commissioner District 7
-
Douglas Johnson R
0%
0
-
Wayne Monusko R
0%
0
Otsego County: Commissioner District 8
-
David M. Bennett R
0%
0
-
Jason Caverson R
0%
0
Otsego County: Dover Twp. Fire Protection Expense Millage
.5 mill for 5 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Otsego County: Livingston Twp. Clerk
-
Elizabeth A. Mench R
0%
0
-
Paul M. Beachnau R
0%
0
Otsego County: Otsego Lake Twp. Supervisor
-
Thomas H. Wagar R
0%
0
-
David C. Matelski R
0%
0
Otsego County: Prosecutor
-
Brendan Curran R
0%
0
-
Mike Rola R
0%
0
Pine River Area Schools Bonding Proposal
.17 mill for 16 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Presque Isle County: Belknap Twp. Clerk
-
Arthur Neumann III R
0%
0
-
Danielle Wirgau R
0%
0
Presque Isle County: Posen Twp. Fire Department Operating Millage Proposal
1 mill for 8 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Rogers City Area Schools Sinking Fund Millage Proposal
1.1519 mills for 8 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Roscommon County: Animal Control Millage
increased by .1500 mill for four years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Roscommon County: Commissioner 4th District
-
Dan McGregor R
0%
0
-
Marc J. Milburn R
0%
0
Roscommon County: Denton Twp. Treasurer
-
Tammy Muckenthaler R
0%
0
-
Susan Seaford R
0%
0
Roscommon County: Gypsy Moth Suppression Program Millage
increased by .1250 mill for four years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Roscommon County: Lake Twp. Street Lights Proposal
increase of up to .25 mill for 5 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Roscommon County: Lyon Twp. Treasurer
-
Ronald L. Bradley R
0%
0
-
Susanne Grier R
0%
0
Roscommon County: Markey Twp. Supervisor
-
Tom Kelley R
0%
0
-
Michael Peters R
0%
0
-
Robert Pray R
0%
0
Roscommon County: Richfield Twp. Treasurer
-
Connie Barton D
0%
0
-
Judy Scroggin D
0%
0
Roscommon County: Road Improvement Millage Proposal
increased by .5000 mill for six years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Roscommon County: Veterans Affair Program Millage
increased by .1670 for six years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Roscommon County: Youth Leadership and Development Millage
increased by .1250 for four years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Suttons Bay Public Schools Sinking Fund Millage Proposal
.5 mill for 5 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Wexford County: Antioch Twp. EMS Millage Proposal
3 mill for 4 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Wexford County: Boon Twp. Supervisor
-
Matthew S. Beattie R
0%
0
-
Carl A. Reiter R
0%
0
Wexford County: Cedar Creek Twp. Clerk
-
Elizabeth A. Edwards R
0%
0
-
Jody L. Kanaziz R
0%
0
Wexford County: Cedar Creek Twp. Supervisor
-
Jack L. Dontje R
0%
0
-
Justin L. Paquette R
0%
0
Wexford County: Cedar Creek Twp. Treasurer
-
John S. Fuscone R
0%
0
-
Mary E. Hallett R
0%
0
Wexford County: Hanover Twp. Fire, Ambulance and Emergency Services Millage Increase
increase of up to 3 mills for 5 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Wexford County: Haring Twp. Clerk
-
Paula J. Dewey R
0%
0
-
Theron Martin Parker R
0%
0
-
Erik A. Olson R
0%
0
Wexford County: Slagle Twp. Supervisor
-
Thomas A. Mannor R
0%
0
-
Phil E. Wendel R
0%
0
Wexford County: South Branch Twp. Supervisor
-
Michael Reilly R
0%
0
-
Lori Goodrich R
0%
0
Wexford County: Springvale Twp. Supervisor
-
Jessica Boonstra R
0%
0
-
Ryan Wayne Squier R
0%
0
Wexford County: Springville Fire Protection Services Proposal
1 mill for 5 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Wexford County: Springville Twp. EMS Millage Proposal
3 mill for 4 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Wexford County: Wexford Twp. Fire, Ambulance & Emergency Services Millage Increase
increase of up to 3 mills for 5 years
-
Yes
0%
0
-
No
0%
0
Wexford County: Wexford Twp. Treasurer
-
Richelle L. Szegda R
0%
0
-
David R. Fox R
0%
0