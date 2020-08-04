August 2020 Election Results

9and10news Site Staff,

 

Alpena County Ambulance and Emergency Services System Millage Proposition

1.5 mills for 4 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Alpena County Commissioner District 5

  • Brenda Fournier  R 0%
    0
  • Michael T. Sobeck  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Alpena County Commissioner District 7

  • Cameron N. Habermehl  R 0%
    0
  • Marty Thomson  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Alpena County Sheriff

  • Steven J. Kieliszewski  R 0%
    0
  • Terry King  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Alpena County: Sanborn Twp. Clerk

  • Teri Aube  R 0%
    0
  • Vicky Souva  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Alpena County: Wellington Twp. Fire Protection and Roads Millage

1.25 mills for 10 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Alpena County: Wilson Twp. Clerk

  • Pamela Walker  R 0%
    0
  • Melissa Werth  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Alpena County: Wilson Twp. Supervisor

  • Bryan T. DeCare  R 0%
    0
  • Daniel Hibner  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Alpena County: Wilson Twp. Treasurer

  • Matthew Germain  R 0%
    0
  • Penny L. Szatkowski  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Antrim County: Banks Twp. Clerk

  • Donna L. Heeres  R 0%
    0
  • Julie Chellis  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Antrim County: Banks Twp. Supervisor

  • Alex Busman  R 0%
    0
  • Matt Heeres  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Antrim County: Central Lake Twp. Supervisor

  • Larry Germain  R 0%
    0
  • Stanley A. Bean  R 0%
    0
  • Robert Wilson  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Antrim County: Chestonia Twp. Library Millage Proposal

.5 mills for 4 years for the purpose of providing funds for the operation of the township library

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Antrim County: Chestonia Twp. Supervisor

  • Gerald Boone Averill  R 0%
    0
  • Wally Shattuck  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Antrim County: Commissioner District 1

  • Brian H. Vey  R 0%
    0
  • Jarris Rubingh  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Antrim County: Commissioner District 4

  • Ed Boettcher  R 0%
    0
  • Vincent Cooper  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Antrim County: Commissioner District 6

  • Brenda Ricksgers  R 0%
    0
  • Gary Lockwood  R 0%
    0
  • Ronald J. Barwick  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Antrim County: Forest Home Twp. Treasurer

  • Theresa Kent  R 0%
    0
  • Linda Dinger-Hoogerhyde (  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Antrim County: Forrest Home Twp. Road Proposal

1 mill for 4 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Antrim County: Helena Twp. Supervisor

  • Rick Teague  R 0%
    0
  • Butch Peeples  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Antrim County: Jordan Twp. Supervisor

  • Philip J. Nemecek  R 0%
    0
  • Timothy D. Morris  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Antrim County: Jordan Twp. Treasurer

  • Jessica Morris  R 0%
    0
  • Patricia Nemeccek  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Antrim County: Milton Twp. Supervisor

  • Lon Bargy  R 0%
    0
  • Mark White  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Antrim County: Sheriff

  • Daniel Bean  R 0%
    0
  • Triston Cole  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Antrim County: Star Twp. Treasurer

  • Becky Beagle  R 0%
    0
  • Tammi Fuller  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Antrim County: Torch Lake Twp. Clerk

  • Kathy Windiate  R 0%
    0
  • Marina Friend  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Antrim County: Torch Lake Twp. Supervisor

  • Tom Stillings  R 0%
    0
  • Robert Cook  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Benzie County Central Schools Bonding Proposal

2.10 mills for 25 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Benzie County: Blaine Twp. Supervisor

  • Paul E. Crandall  R 0%
    0
  • Adam Putney  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Benzie County: Colfax Twp. Supervisor

  • Irene J. Dunham-Thayer  R 0%
    0
  • Ron Seguin  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Benzie County: Frankfort Transportation, Capital Improvements Millage

an increase of up to 3.38 mills for 20 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Benzie County: Gilmore Twp. Treasurer

  • Norma J. Corwin  D 0%
    0
  • Robin Rommell  D 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Benzie County: Homestead Twp. Treasurer

  • Patricia DeLorme  R 0%
    0
  • Paul Mallon  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Benzie County: Inland Twp. Road Millage Proposal

1 mill for 10 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Benzie County: Inland Twp. Supervisor

  • Paul A. Beechraft  R 0%
    0
  • Monika Fiebing  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Charlevoix County: Boyne Valley Twp. Ambulance Millage Proposal

1 mill for 4 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Charlevoix County: Charlevoix Twp. Supervisor

  • Charles D. Center  R 0%
    0
  • Timothy Kochanny  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Charlevoix County: Commissioner District 1

  • Kathleen T. Donahue  R 0%
    0
  • Robert J. Jess  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Charlevoix County: Commissioner District 5

  • Nancy Ferguson  R 0%
    0
  • Scott Hankins  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Charlevoix County: Drain Commissioner

  • Diane M. Gustin  R 0%
    0
  • Dennis Jason  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Charlevoix County: South Arm Twp. Fire Millage Proposal

.75 mills for four years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Charlevoix County: St. James Twp. EMS Millage Proposal

increased by up to 3 mills for four years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Cheboygan County: Beaugrand Twp. Road Millage

increase of 2 mills for 4 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Cheboygan County: Benton Twp. Treasurer

  • Phyllis Brandt  R 0%
    0
  • Jayne L. Wixson-Passeno  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Cheboygan County: Hebron Twp. Supervisor

  • Patrick A. Bell  R 0%
    0
  • Andy Beethem  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Cheboygan County: Inverness Twp. Treasurer

  • Johanna Pizzo Pluszczynski  R 0%
    0
  • Laurie L. Merchant  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Cheboygan County: Mullett Twp. Supervisor

  • Laz Surabian  R 0%
    0
  • Hobart A. Kirsch  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Cheboygan County: Mullett Twp. Treasurer

  • Brenda Bowes  R 0%
    0
  • Kathy Flory  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Cheboygan County: Road Commission

  • Bob Kiefer  R 0%
    0
  • David D. Brown  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Cheboygan County: Separate Tax Limitations Proposal

7 mills total for 4 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Cheboygan County: Tuscarora Twp. Clerk

  • Dolly J. Rodriguez  R 0%
    0
  • Janice Dillaha  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Cheboygan County: Walker Twp. Treasurer

  • Debra L. Southweel  R 0%
    0
  • Brenda L. Nash  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Chippewa County: Central Dispatch 911 System Surcharge

$2.75 per month to be used exclusively for the funding of 911 emergency telephone call answering and dispatch services

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Chippewa County: Hulbert Twp. Supervisor

  • Todd Davis Jr.  R 0%
    0
  • Norma DeLong  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Chippewa County: Raber Twp. Supervisor

  • Linda Johnson  D 0%
    0
  • Gary Kott  D 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Chippewa County: Sugar Island Twp. Supervisor

  • Mark Eitrem  R 0%
    0
  • Rick Roy  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Chippewa County: Trout Lake Twp. Treasurer

  • Joseph A. Boudreau  R 0%
    0
  • Stephanie E. Clark  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Clare County: Animal Control Services Millage Proposal

increased by up to .3000 mill for 5 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Clare County: Central Dispatch 911 System Funding Proposition

$1.75 per month to be used exclusively for the funding of 911 emergency telephone call answering and dispatch services

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Clare County: Commissioner District 3

  • Thomas E. Dunn  R 0%
    0
  • Rickie Fancon  R 0%
    0
  • Carolyn Kinberg  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Clare County: Commissioner District 6

  • Bronwyn Asplund  R 0%
    0
  • David A. Hoefling  R 0%
    0
  • Ken Raupp  R 0%
    0
  • William Schuh  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Clare County: Drain Commissioner

  • Mike Henry  R 0%
    0
  • Charles T. Pardue  R 0%
    0
  • Carl J. Parks  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Clare County: Garfield Twp. Treasurer

  • Ralph N. Stewart  R 0%
    0
  • Robin A. Yarhouse  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Clare County: Greenwood Twp. Supervisor

  • Bryan Fliegel  R 0%
    0
  • Jess McClaughry  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Clare County: Hayes Twp. Supervisor

  • James Hill  R 0%
    0
  • Rick C. Jones  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Clare County: MSU Extension Services & 4-H Millage

increased by up to .13 mill for 6 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Clare County: Road Commissioner

6 year term

  • David Coker  R 0%
    0
  • Steve Graves  R 0%
    0
  • Merle Harmon  R 0%
    0
  • Christopher Hoefling  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Clare County: Road Commissioner

4 year term

  • Colt J. Davis  R 0%
    0
  • Bill Simpson  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Clare County: Road Commissioner

2 year term

  • Terry Acton  R 0%
    0
  • Max Schunk  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Crawford County: Beaver Creek Twp. Clerk

  • Sandy R. Beaudet  R 0%
    0
  • Melissa Lobsinger  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Crawford County: Beaver Creek Twp. Supervisor

  • Dan Bonamie  R 0%
    0
  • Kim VanNuck  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Crawford County: Clerk & Register of Deeds

  • Sandra Moore  R 0%
    0
  • Mary Stewart-Green  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Crawford County: Frederic Twp. Clerk

  • Nancy L. Bindschatel  R 0%
    0
  • Amanda Siwecki  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Crawford County: Frederic Twp. Treasurer

  • Karen M. Dawson  R 0%
    0
  • Michael O’Dell  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Crawford County: Grayling Charter Twp. Clerk

  • Diane Giska  R 0%
    0
  • Karen R. Martella  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Crawford County: South Branch Twp. Supervisor

  • Laurie Luck  R 0%
    0
  • Greg Stansbury  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Emmet County: Carp Lake Twp. Supervisor

  • Bill Mummert  R 0%
    0
  • Paul A. Teike  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Emmet County: Clerk

  • Jackie Bunker  R 0%
    0
  • Suzanne R. Kanine  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Emmet County: Commissioner District 5

  • Dave Bachelor  R 0%
    0
  • Jim Kargol  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Emmet County: Cross Village Twp. Clerk

  • Diana J. Keller  R 0%
    0
  • Madeline E. Michaels  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Emmet County: Prosecutor

  • Stuart Fenton  R 0%
    0
  • James Linderman  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Emmet County: Resort Twp. Clerk

  • Kathleen M. Crandell  R 0%
    0
  • Lucy Eppler  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Emmet County: Separate Tax Limitation Proposal

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Gladwin County: Beaverton Twp. Fire Millage

.5 mill for 5 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Gladwin County: Bentley Twp. Fire Millage

1 mill for 5 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Gladwin County: Bentley Twp. Road Millage

2 mill for years 2023 thru 2028

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Gladwin County: Bourret Twp. Brine for Roads Millage

increased by .50 mills for period of 2020 through 2022

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Gladwin County: Butman Twp. Mosquito Proposal

$20 a year for 4 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Gladwin County: Butman Twp. Supervisor

  • Danny Gonzales  R 0%
    0
  • Thomas H. Pellegrin Jr.  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Gladwin County: Drain Commissioner

  • Robert J. Evans  R 0%
    0
  • Delynne Schneider  R 0%
    0
  • Terry L. Walters  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Gladwin County: Hay Twp. Gravel Road Millage

increase of 1 mill for 5 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Gladwin County: Road Commissioner

  • Ronald T. Brabon  R 0%
    0
  • David Greaves  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Grand Traverse Co.: Commissioner 4th District

  • Hal Gurian  R 0%
    0
  • Todd Knipe  R 0%
    0
  • Penny Morris  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Grand Traverse Co.: Drain Commissioner

  • Kevin McElyea  R 0%
    0
  • Andy Smits  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Grand Traverse Co.: East Bay Twp. Supervisor

  • Beth Friend  R 0%
    0
  • Jason R. Gillman  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Grand Traverse Co.: Fife Lake Twp. Treasurer

  • Tom Hempsted  R 0%
    0
  • Cathy L. Sorrow  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Grand Traverse Co.: Grant Twp. Treasurer

  • Elizabeth M. Svec  R 0%
    0
  • Lisa Willett  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Grand Traverse Co.: Green Lake Twp. Emergency Services Facility Bond

.60 mill for 20 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Grand Traverse Co.: Long Lake Twp. Ambulance, Advanced Life Support & Additional Emergency Services Operating & Capital Expense Millage

1.99 mills for period of 2020 through 2034

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Grand Traverse Co.: Mayfield Twp. Supervisor

  • Daniel Bauer  R 0%
    0
  • John Emerald Ockert  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Grand Traverse Co.: Sheriff

  • Tom Bensley  R 0%
    0
  • Scott Sieffert  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Grand Traverse Co.: Whitewater Twp. Clerk

  • Janet Bachi  R 0%
    0
  • Cheryl A. Goss  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Grand Traverse Co.: Whitewater Twp. Supervisor

  • Lois MacLean  R 0%
    0
  • Ron Popp  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Isabella County: Commissioner District #5

  • James Moreno  D 0%
    0
  • William O Dailey  D 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Isabella County: Sherman Twp. Supervisor

  • Tom Johnson  R 0%
    0
  • Jamie Smith  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Isabella County: Sherman Twp. Treasurer

  • Teresa M. Clark  R 0%
    0
  • Andrea Wood  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Isabella County: Union Twp. Treasurer

  • Ben Gunning  D 0%
    0
  • Kimberly M. Rice  D 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Johannesburg-Lewiston Area Schools Bonding Proposal

2.99 mills for 25 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Kalkaska County: Boardman Twp. Supervisor

  • Paul C. Erickson  R 0%
    0
  • Susan Ann Frakes  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Kalkaska County: Clearwater Twp. Supervisor

  • Tom Backers  R 0%
    0
  • Adam Parzych  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Kalkaska County: Clearwater Twp. Treasurer

  • Christina Bradley  R 0%
    0
  • Joanne Childs  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Kalkaska County: Commissioner District 1

  • Truman Bicum  R 0%
    0
  • John West  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Kalkaska County: Commissioner District 2

  • Bob Baldwin  R 0%
    0
  • Rich Gillisse  R 0%
    0
  • Dawn M. Moses  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Kalkaska County: Commissioner District 4

  • Reba Persons  R 0%
    0
  • Derek Schollenberger  R 0%
    0
  • James Sweet  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Kalkaska County: Commissioner District 7

  • Katina Banko  R 0%
    0
  • Patty J. Cox  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Kalkaska County: Garfield Twp. Clerk

  • Juanita Persons  R 0%
    0
  • Brett Southworth  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Kalkaska County: Garfield Twp. Supervisor

  • Todd Jones  R 0%
    0
  • David Persons  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Kalkaska County: Rapid River Twp. Annual Clean-up Service Proposal B

.75 mill for 4 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Kalkaska County: Rapid River Twp. Fire Service Proposal D

1 mill for 4 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Kalkaska County: Rapid River Twp. Weekly Refuse Service Proposal A

1.5 mills for 4 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Lake County: Dover Twp. Clerk

  • Frederick Heurtebise  R 0%
    0
  • Jon Smith  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Lake County: Dover Twp. Treasurer

  • Amanda Bailor  R 0%
    0
  • Crystal L. Jurik  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Lake County: Eden Twp. Proposal to Enter into Contract of Lease

.8904 mill for 25 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Lake County: Elk Twp. Proposal to Enter into Contract of Lease

.8904 mill for 25 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Lake County: Ellsworth Twp. Supervisor

  • Allen Dean  R 0%
    0
  • David Middleton  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Lake County: Peacock Twp. Supervisor

  • Tim T. Taylor  R 0%
    0
  • Mark Venema  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Lake County: Road Commissioner

  • Heather Braginton  R 0%
    0
  • Adam DePew  R 0%
    0
  • Rick Haslock  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Lake County: Road Commissioner – D

Partial Term Ending 12/31/24

  • William H. Atkinson  D 0%
    0
  • Mike Leatherman  D 0%
    0
  • Clyde Welford  D 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Lake County: Road Commissioner – R

Partial Term Ending 12/31/24

  • Jim Dingman  R 0%
    0
  • Gaylen L. Madison  R 0%
    0
  • Josh Runnels  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Lake County: Sauble Twp. Clerk

  • Jana Jett  R 0%
    0
  • Gail Raad  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Lake County: Sauble Twp. Proposal to Enter into Contract of Lease

.8904 mill for 25 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Lake County: Sauble-Elk-Eden Vehicle & Equipment Millage

1 mill for 5 year

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Lake County: Sheriff

  • Bruce L. Austin  D 0%
    0
  • Dennis Robinson  D 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Lake County: Treasurer

  • Kellie Allen  R 0%
    0
  • Eric Jaehnig  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Lake County: Yates Twp. Clerk

  • Iris J. Hill  R 0%
    0
  • Romayne Hollis-Raines  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Lake County: Yates Twp. Supervisor

  • Marilyn K. Burns  D 0%
    0
  • Colleen Carrington-Atkins  D 0%
    0
  • George Walker  D 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Leelanau County: Glen Arbor Twp. Dissolution of Elected Park Commission

elected park commission be dissolved and replaced by park board with members appointed by twp. board

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Leelanau County: Kasson Twp. Fire Protection & Emergency Services Millage Proposal

2 mills for 2 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Leelanau County: Leelanau Twp. Extra Voted Millage for Fire Protection & EMS

increase of up to 3.55 mills for 4 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Leelanau County: Leelanau Twp. Extra Voted Millage for General Fund

increase of up to .4884 mills for 4 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Leelanau County: Prosecutor

  • Joseph T. Hubbell  R 0%
    0
  • Jeffrey Slocombe  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Leelanau County: Road Commissioner

  • Mel Black  R 0%
    0
  • John J. Popa  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Leelanau County: Solon Twp. Fire & Ambulance Millage Proposition

2.50 mills for 2 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Luce County: Animal Shelter Millage Proposition

increased by .5 mills for 3 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Luce County: Lakefield Twp. Treasurer

  • John Bell Jr.  R 0%
    0
  • Denise Taylor  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Luce County: Sheriff

  • John G. Cischke  R 0%
    0
  • Michael J. Fossum  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Mackinac County: Bois Blanc Twp. General Operating & Capital Expenses Millage Increase Proposal

2.5 mills for 6 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Mackinac County: Bois Blanc Twp. Transfer Station Millage Increase Proposal

1.5 mills for 4 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Mackinac County: Commissioner District 2

  • Tom Fitzpatrick  D 0%
    0
  • Nora Massey  D 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Mackinac County: Garfield Twp. Clerk

  • Paula M. Fillman  R 0%
    0
  • Daryl Schroeder  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Mackinac County: Marquette Twp. Supervisor

  • George A. Huff  R 0%
    0
  • Julia Kronemeyer  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Mackinac County: Portage Twp. Fire & EMS Millage Proposal

3.0 mill for 4 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Mackinac County: Portage Twp. Supervisor

  • Donald Reed  R 0%
    0
  • Stephen Sicinski  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Manistee County: Arcadia Twp. Parks Proposal

Should the Arcadia Twp. Parks Commission be dissolved?

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Manistee County: Arcadia Twp. Supervisor

  • Robert Leon Clark  R 0%
    0
  • Janice McCraner  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Manistee County: Commissioner 2nd District

  • Richard A. Schmidt  R 0%
    0
  • Joshua Edward Wheelock  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Manistee County: Commissioner 4th District

  • Scott A. Fredericks  R 0%
    0
  • Eric D. Gustad  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Manistee County: Onekama Twp. Supervisor

  • Ray Franz  R 0%
    0
  • Kenneth W. Hilliard  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Manistee County: Onekama Twp. Treasurer

  • LaVonne Beebe  R 0%
    0
  • Edward Bradford  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Manistee County: Pleasanton Twp. Fire Millage Proposal

increased by up to 1 mill for 4 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Manistee County: Springdale Twp. Treasurer

  • Joan Cramer  R 0%
    0
  • Kimberly A. Jones  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Mason County: Commissioner District 2

  • Gary E. Castonia  R 0%
    0
  • Jason Kirkpatrick  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Mason County: Commissioner District 3

  • Jody Hartley  R 0%
    0
  • Charles Lange  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Mason County: Custer Twp. Road Maintenance, Improvements & Brining Millage Proposal

1 mill for 10 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Mason County: Eden Twp. Clerk

  • Duane Stickney (R)  R 0%
    0
  • Julie L. Van Dyke  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Mason County: Grant Twp. Road Millage

1 mill for 5 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Mason County: Pere Marquette Charter Twp. Treasurer

  • Karie K. Bleau  R 0%
    0
  • Jeremy P. Piper  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Mason County: Prosecutor

  • Chad A. DeRouin  R 0%
    0
  • Lauren R. Kreinbrink  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Mason County: Surveyor

  • James T. Nordlund  R 0%
    0
  • John C. Schulke  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Meceola Consolidated Central Dispatch 911 Emergency Services System Funding

Osceola/Mecosta counties: $3 per month to be used exclusively for the funding of 911 emergency telephone call answering and dispatch services

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Mecosta County: Fork Twp. Supervisor

  • Lori K. Helmer  R 0%
    0
  • John J. Singer  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Mecosta County: Green Twp. Supervisor

  • James Chapman  R 0%
    0
  • Kelly Cushway  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Mecosta County: Hinton Twp. Fire & Rescue Millage Proposal

1 mill for 4 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Mecosta County: Hinton Twp. Supervisor

  • Michael Satterlee  R 0%
    0
  • Carl Thompson  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Mecosta County: Mecosta Twp. Supervisor

  • Michael Fish  R 0%
    0
  • Michele G. Graham  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Mecosta County: Road Commissioner

  • Jim Dunkel  R 0%
    0
  • Bill Larson  R 0%
    0
  • Randy Maxwell  R 0%
    0
  • Michael L. Wernette  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Mecosta County: Sheridan Twp. Clerk

  • Bobbie Evoy  R 0%
    0
  • Christina Martin  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Mecosta County: Sheridan Twp. Treasurer

  • Rachel Borders  R 0%
    0
  • Shirley Sprague  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Mecosta County: Sheriff

  • Jared Christensen  R 0%
    0
  • Brian Miller  R 0%
    0
  • Mark Solis  R 0%
    0
  • James Taylor  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Missaukee County: Bloomfield Twp. Supervisor

  • Tim Bridson  R 0%
    0
  • Justin Stauffer  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Missaukee County: Prosecutor

  • David A. Den Houten  R 0%
    0
  • Cameron S. Harwell  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Missaukee County: Sheriff

  • Edward Nettle  R 0%
    0
  • Wilbur Yancer  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Montmorency County: Albert Twp. Clerk

  • Judy Athan  R 0%
    0
  • Dawn Sutfin-Hubbard  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Montmorency County: Briley Twp. Clerk

  • Ed Comber  R 0%
    0
  • Phil Lamore  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Montmorency County: Briley Twp. Parks Millage

.25 mill for 10 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Montmorency County: Briley Twp. Treasurer

  • Vanessa Werner  R 0%
    0
  • Mary Jo Whitmire  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Montmorency County: General Operations Millage Proposal

.5947 mill for 4 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Montmorency County: Hillman Twp. Clerk

  • Shannon Cadieux  R 0%
    0
  • Kristen Leigh South  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Montmorency County: Register of Deeds

  • Michelle Sanders  R 0%
    0
  • Teresa L. Walker  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Morley Stanwood Public Schools Bonding Proposal

3 mills for 27 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Oceana County Commissioner District 7

  • Rhonda Schilleman  R 0%
    0
  • Robert H. Walker  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Oceana County: Claybanks Twp. Road Construction and Repairs Millage Proposal

2 mills for 4 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Oceana County: Commissioner District 1

  • Ron Christians  R 0%
    0
  • Terry Dykema  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Oceana County: Commissioner District 3

  • Steve Bruch  R 0%
    0
  • Craig A. Hardy  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Oceana County: Commissioner District 5

  • Timothy Beggs  R 0%
    0
  • Lawrence Byl  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Oceana County: Elbridge Twp. Road Millage Proposal

increased by 1 mill for 5 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Oceana County: Golden Twp. Fire Protection Millage Proposal

1 mill for 8 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Oceana County: Golden Twp. Treasurer

  • Connie Cargill  R 0%
    0
  • LuAnn J Mitteer  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Oceana County: Grant Twp. Clerk

  • Shannon Beishuizen  R 0%
    0
  • Amy Martell  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Oceana County: Greenwood Twp. Supervisor

  • Jamie P. Holcomb  R 0%
    0
  • Jeffery Hunt  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Oceana County: Medical Care Facility Operating Millage Proposal

approve an increase of 2 mills for 4 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Oceana County: Newfield Twp. Fire Protection Millage Proposal

1 mill for the period of 2020 and 2021

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Oceana County: Road Commissioner

  • Denis Kock  R 0%
    0
  • Bill Myers  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Oceana County: Shelby Twp. Supervisor

  • Star Blohm  R 0%
    0
  • Richard Raffaelli  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Oceana County: Weare Twp. Fire Protection Millage Proposal

1 mill for 10 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Oceana County: Weare Twp. Supervisor

  • Larry Doran  R 0%
    0
  • Dale A Stevenson  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Ogemaw County: Churchill Twp. Gypsy Moth Millage

increased by .40 mills for 4 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Ogemaw County: Clerk

  • Breck Brindley  R 0%
    0
  • Howie Hanft  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Ogemaw County: Commissioner District 1

  • Ron Pecknyo  R 0%
    0
  • Craig Scott  R 0%
    0
  • Dennis Stephens  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Ogemaw County: Commissioner District 4

  • Brad Neubecker  R 0%
    0
  • Janet Smith  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Ogemaw County: Cumming Twp. Clerk

  • Robert W. Barber  R 0%
    0
  • Janice A. Fritz  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Ogemaw County: Cumming Twp. Supervisor

  • Danny R. Morrison  R 0%
    0
  • Ron Quackenbush  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Ogemaw County: Cumming Twp. Treasurer

  • Shari Denstedt  R 0%
    0
  • Patricia Jaye Robinson  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Ogemaw County: Edwards Twp. Road Millage Proposal

2 mills for 10 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Ogemaw County: Klacking Twp. Treasurer

  • Dolores Harris  R 0%
    0
  • Carrie L. Reetz  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Ogemaw County: Mills Twp. Supervisor

  • Shane M. Gamez  R 0%
    0
  • Shane M. Gamez  R 0%
    0
  • David A. Ryan  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Ogemaw County: Mills Twp. Treasurer

  • Pete Hennard  R 0%
    0
  • Mary Moore  R 0%
    0
  • Duane Prince  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Ogemaw County: Public Transit Millage Proposal

.3 mill for 5 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Ogemaw County: Sheriff

  • Brian D. Gilbert  R 0%
    0
  • Glenn Gutierrez  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Osceola County: Commissioner 5th District

  • Arnold Dodde  R 0%
    0
  • Roger Elkins  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Osceola County: Commissioner 7th District

  • Sally Momany  R 0%
    0
  • Russ Nehmer  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Osceola County: Highland Twp. Road Improvement Millage Proposal

2 mills for 4 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Osceola County: LeRoy Twp. Road Maintenance & Improvement Millage

2 mills for 2 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Osceola County: Lincoln Twp. Supervisor

  • Mark Brock  R 0%
    0
  • Gregory L. Gydesen  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Osceola County: Middle Branch Twp. Road Millage

increase of up to 1 mill for 2 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Osceola County: Road Commissioner

  • Terry Wanstead  R 0%
    0
  • Don Williams  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Osceola County: Rose Lake Twp. Clerk

  • Karrie Maes  R 0%
    0
  • Vicky Schaefer  R 0%
    0
  • Gale J. Wanstead  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Osceola County: Rose Lake Twp. Supervisor

  • Roy Kissinger  R 0%
    0
  • Tammy Stoner  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Osceola County: Senior Citizens Services Millage Proposal

increased by up to 1 mill for 6 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Osceola County: Sheriff

  • Mark Cool  R 0%
    0
  • Ed Williams  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Oscoda County: Clerk

  • Jenny Blamer-Cronkright  R 0%
    0
  • Ann Galbraith  R 0%
    0
  • Cody Rossen  R 0%
    0
  • Brandy L. Wright  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Oscoda County: Council on Aging Operating Millage Proposal

increased by 1 mill for 4 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Oscoda County: Greenwood Twp. Supervisor

  • Debra Downing  R 0%
    0
  • Fredrick V. Lindsey Jr.  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Oscoda County: Library Operating Millage Proposal

increased by .50 mills for 2 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Oscoda County: Road Commissioner

  • James R. Houlton  R 0%
    0
  • Roger J. Wiegand  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Oscoda County: Sheriff

  • Michael Dekun  R 0%
    0
  • Kevin R. Grace  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Otsego County: Chester Twp. Clerk

  • Melissa Szymanski  R 0%
    0
  • Kimberly Jones  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Otsego County: Commissioner District 4

  • Duane M. Switalski  R 0%
    0
  • Brett McVannel  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Otsego County: Commissioner District 7

  • Douglas Johnson  R 0%
    0
  • Wayne Monusko  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Otsego County: Commissioner District 8

  • David M. Bennett  R 0%
    0
  • Jason Caverson  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Otsego County: Dover Twp. Fire Protection Expense Millage

.5 mill for 5 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Otsego County: Livingston Twp. Clerk

  • Elizabeth A. Mench  R 0%
    0
  • Paul M. Beachnau  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Otsego County: Otsego Lake Twp. Supervisor

  • Thomas H. Wagar  R 0%
    0
  • David C. Matelski  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Otsego County: Prosecutor

  • Brendan Curran  R 0%
    0
  • Mike Rola  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Pine River Area Schools Bonding Proposal

.17 mill for 16 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Presque Isle County: Belknap Twp. Clerk

  • Arthur Neumann III  R 0%
    0
  • Danielle Wirgau  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Presque Isle County: Posen Twp. Fire Department Operating Millage Proposal

1 mill for 8 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Rogers City Area Schools Sinking Fund Millage Proposal

1.1519 mills for 8 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Roscommon County: Animal Control Millage

increased by .1500 mill for four years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Roscommon County: Commissioner 4th District

  • Dan McGregor  R 0%
    0
  • Marc J. Milburn  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Roscommon County: Denton Twp. Treasurer

  • Tammy Muckenthaler  R 0%
    0
  • Susan Seaford  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Roscommon County: Gypsy Moth Suppression Program Millage

increased by .1250 mill for four years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Roscommon County: Lake Twp. Street Lights Proposal

increase of up to .25 mill for 5 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Roscommon County: Lyon Twp. Treasurer

  • Ronald L. Bradley  R 0%
    0
  • Susanne Grier  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Roscommon County: Markey Twp. Supervisor

  • Tom Kelley  R 0%
    0
  • Michael Peters  R 0%
    0
  • Robert Pray  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Roscommon County: Richfield Twp. Treasurer

  • Connie Barton  D 0%
    0
  • Judy Scroggin  D 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Roscommon County: Road Improvement Millage Proposal

increased by .5000 mill for six years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Roscommon County: Veterans Affair Program Millage

increased by .1670 for six years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Roscommon County: Youth Leadership and Development Millage

increased by .1250 for four years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Suttons Bay Public Schools Sinking Fund Millage Proposal

.5 mill for 5 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Wexford County: Antioch Twp. EMS Millage Proposal

3 mill for 4 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Wexford County: Boon Twp. Supervisor

  • Matthew S. Beattie  R 0%
    0
  • Carl A. Reiter  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Wexford County: Cedar Creek Twp. Clerk

  • Elizabeth A. Edwards  R 0%
    0
  • Jody L. Kanaziz  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Wexford County: Cedar Creek Twp. Supervisor

  • Jack L. Dontje  R 0%
    0
  • Justin L. Paquette  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Wexford County: Cedar Creek Twp. Treasurer

  • John S. Fuscone  R 0%
    0
  • Mary E. Hallett  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Wexford County: Hanover Twp. Fire, Ambulance and Emergency Services Millage Increase

increase of up to 3 mills for 5 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Wexford County: Haring Twp. Clerk

  • Paula J. Dewey  R 0%
    0
  • Theron Martin Parker  R 0%
    0
  • Erik A. Olson  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Wexford County: Slagle Twp. Supervisor

  • Thomas A. Mannor  R 0%
    0
  • Phil E. Wendel  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Wexford County: South Branch Twp. Supervisor

  • Michael Reilly  R 0%
    0
  • Lori Goodrich  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Wexford County: Springvale Twp. Supervisor

  • Jessica Boonstra  R 0%
    0
  • Ryan Wayne Squier  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Wexford County: Springville Fire Protection Services Proposal

1 mill for 5 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Wexford County: Springville Twp. EMS Millage Proposal

3 mill for 4 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Wexford County: Wexford Twp. Fire, Ambulance & Emergency Services Millage Increase

increase of up to 3 mills for 5 years

  • Yes   0%
    0
  • No   0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Wexford County: Wexford Twp. Treasurer

  • Richelle L. Szegda  R 0%
    0
  • David R. Fox  R 0%
    0
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Related Posts:

9&10 News Top Stories