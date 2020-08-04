Artist Profile: Mark Lough
We take a look through the camera lens of Michigan photographer, Mark Lough. From lighthouses and lakeshores to landscapes and landmarks, we explore his works in this ‘Artist Profile’.
“My name is Mark Lough, and I moved up here 30 years ago from Indianapolis.”
How did you get started?
What are your favorite mediums?
“I take pictures that are now digital images.”
What inspires you?
“I find integration every place I go, and that sounds kind of cheesy to say that, but up here, there is beauty everywhere.”
What do you hope people get from your pieces?
“Well hopefully when they look at my work, they’ll find something that touches them.”
To learn more about Mark Lough and his works of art, call him at 231-889-0832 or email him at marklough@att.net.