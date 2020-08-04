Artist Profile: Mark Lough

We take a look through the camera lens of Michigan photographer, Mark Lough. From lighthouses and lakeshores to landscapes and landmarks, we explore his works in this ‘Artist Profile’.

Who are you?

“My name is Mark Lough, and I moved up here 30 years ago from Indianapolis.”

How did you get started?

“In high school, I worked in a publication. We did a newspaper at my high school twice a week – which is pretty ambitious for high school. But I learned darkroom work and photography when I went into the army and did aerial recon photography and lab work. I like to take pictures and I have a camera with me all the time.”

What are your favorite mediums?

“I take pictures that are now digital images.”

What inspires you?

“I find integration every place I go, and that sounds kind of cheesy to say that, but up here, there is beauty everywhere.”

What do you hope people get from your pieces?

“Well hopefully when they look at my work, they’ll find something that touches them.”

To learn more about Mark Lough and his works of art, call him at 231-889-0832 or email him at marklough@att.net.