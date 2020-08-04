Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday: Sprit, Pudge & Talon

It’s Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Sprit, Pudge and Talon–just three of Northern Michigan’s many great, adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home.

First up, we have Spirit!

Spirit is a fully grown husky that’s extremely loyal and smart as a whip.

Spirit is full of energy and requires a lot of exercise. He is no couch potato.

Right now, Spirit is not neutered and would probably do best in a home that has prior knowledge of huskies.

If you’d like to meet Spirit, you can find him at the Lake County Animal Control in Baldwin.

Next, we have Pudge.

You will have a hard time finding a sweeter cat. Pudge is about 10-months-old and is an American shorthair.

He fits in with just about any family and is an expert cuddler.

To find Pudge, you can go to the Animal Rescue Coalition of Mecosta County in Big Rapids

Last but not least, we have Talon.

Talon is a very good boy—but would need a lot of training and an owner willing to put in the time.

Talon is also a very large dog and would do best in a home without other dogs or small children. He is a very quick learner though, and a ball of energy.

If you’d like to adopt Talon, you can find him at the Humane Animal Treatment Society in Mount Pleasant.

