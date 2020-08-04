13 Days of N.MI Summer Giveaway: Day 2

Michaywe’s Pines Golf is located in Gaylord and is an 18-hole course known for its impeccable conditions, classic and playable layout and excellent service!

The Pines Course is complemented by our “Inn the Woods” Restaurant, Schneider’s Pub and Jack Pine Grill promising to fill all of your food and beverage desires.

One lucky winner will be taking home four rounds of golf and a cart on The Pines Course today!

And Michaywe’s Pines Golf is extending out an exclusive discount to our four viewers!

Starting at 4:00pm today, August 4th, you can head to their website to fill out this entry form and they will mail you “Four” Pines Perk Cards. Each “Pines Perk” card will be valid for one 18 hole round of golf on “The Pines Course” for the reduced rate of $25 per player. Advance reservations are required by calling 989-939-8911. Pines Perk cards will be valid until 9-30-2020.

This is a 24 hour pop up, so this promotion won’t last long!