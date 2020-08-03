What to Expect When Voting in the August Primary Election

Tuesday’s election will be the first test on how voting stations will handle the huge spike in absentee ballots and how to keep in-person voting safe.

We want to guide you through what to expect when you go and vote.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says masks will not be required for anyone looking to vote in person Tuesday, even though masks are required to be worn while indoors.

It’s still strongly recommended that people wear them.

When it comes to actual voting, there is no splitting the ticket, which means you cannot vote across party lines.

If you vote Republican for one race, you must stick with that party.

If you are not registered to vote, you can do so on Election Day.

You can register in-person with your local clerk up until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

You will have 13 hours to cast your vote in Tuesday’s primary election.

Polls open in Michigan at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

It’s also recommended you bring your ID to the polls.