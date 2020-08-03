Two Men Shot in Oceana County

Two men in Oceana County were shot with a shotgun.

The sheriff’s office tells us the shooter says it was all in self-defense.

Deputies say it happened at a home on Oneida Trail in Grand Township around 11:30 Sunday night.

When deputies got to the hospital, they found one man being treated for a shotgun wound to the back of his shoulder area.

Another man was being treated for a shotgun wound to his left arm.

Deputies say they then went to the home and that’s where they found the suspected shooter.

There have been no arrests yet.