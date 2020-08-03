There Is Still Time To Register To Vote

Turnout is expected to be very high overall for this August primary, given the expanded use of absentee ballots and the ability to register to vote on Election Day.

If you plan on voting in person, you can head to your local precinct and vote. If you need to register to vote, you have to head to the clerk’s office but not the county clerk, for that you have to head to your local clerk, either your city or township.

Get registered in person and then you can fill out an absentee ballot at the clerk’s office and get it counted that day or head back to your local precinct and do it in person.

“It’s a lot more work for the city and township clerks,” says Mecosta County Clerk Marcee Purcell, “But it is good for more people to be involved.”

Some people may have never voted before and weren’t aware they needed to sign up, some recently moved to a new precinct and then others just missed the deadline, whatever the reason you aren’t registered to vote, it can still be done on Election Day.

“We have not had a lot of people in our county take advantage of the same-day registration but I think will see a lot more of that in August and November, for sure,” says Purcell.

Any time when polls are open, go to your local clerk’s office and sign up. You only need a proof of residence.

“That would be showing their Michigan driver’s license, identification card, a paycheck, government check, utility bill, bank statement,” says Purcell, “Anything that had their name and address.”

There’s no way to know how many people may register on Election Day but already absentee ballots are showing an increased interest in the election cycle.

“We are probably three times the amount we were in 2018 with AV ballots,” says Purcell.

This is the third election with the new rules this year, each one becoming a bigger deal than the last.

“It’s really up in the air how the turn out’s going to be and what it’s going to be like tomorrow,” says Purcell, “I just have no clue what to expect.”