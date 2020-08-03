13 Days of N.MI Summer Giveaway: Day 1

The 13 days of Northern Michigan Summer Giveaway kicks off with not one, not two, but FOUR gift card giveaways from Kiss Me Coffee Shoppe in Prudenville!

Kiss Me Coffee Shoppe is giving four lucky winners today, August 3rd during the four, a $25.00 gift card.

Be sure to tune in to the four for your chance to win!!

Kiss Me Coffee Shoppe is a quaint, eccentric, independently owned and operated coffee shoppe.

Their specialties include, but are most certainly not limited to: handcrafted latte’s cappuccino’s, specialty coffee, tea, smoothie and bubble tea!

You can now grab a cold drink right on their patio or on the road with their Kiss Me Coffee Shoppe Van!

Each drink is made for you and good to the last kiss!

https://www.facebook.com/kissmespecialtycoffeeshoppe/

