Northern Michigan Clerks Prepare for Primary Election Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

During the Civil War, both World Wars and now the COVID-19 pandemic the country has headed to the voting booth. COVID-19 has caused many changes to life and our elections are no different.

Clerks have been preparing to keep everyone safe for the August 4 primary election.

“Just trying to be as safe as we possibly can,” said Gaylord Assistant City Manager and Clerk Kim Awrey said.

She started preparing for Election Day weeks ago. COVID-19 added some hurdles…

“It’s been a little more difficult than normal trying to get spacing set up,” Awrey said.

They’ve spaced out election workers. Where there used to be just one table, there will now be two.

They’re also making sure everything is sanitized between each voter.

“Anything that anyone touches will be wiped down to keep them protected for the next person,” Awrey said.

Over in Emmet County, clerk Suzanne Kanine says local clerks are prepared and ready for Tuesday unique election.

“We’ve done a lot of preparation, a lot of training, clerks have been working very hard on their set up and we’re ready for a great Election Day,” Kanine.

Social distancing will be in full effect at polling places.

“One of the biggest things voters will see is the distancing requirements,” Kanine said. “A lot of the jurisdictions have also purchased sneeze guards to keep the workers and voters safe and separated.”

While each jurisdiction will look different, one thing remains the same.

“The process will be the same, there’ll just be more precautions taken just to make sure everyone stays safe,” Kanine said.

While not required, masks are strongly encouraged.

They say the most important thing…

“Just come out and vote,” Awrey said.