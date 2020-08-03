Possible COVID-19 Exposure Sites Identified in Grand Traverse Co.

The Grand Traverse County Health Department has reported of three possible exposure sites.

People who were present at the following locations during the listed time have the potential for exposure:

Kilkenny’s Irish Pub on July 25 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Bob Evans on July 26 from 12:45 to 1 p.m.

North Peak Brewing Company on August 2 from 9 to 10 p.m.

The health department says that if you were at any of these locations at the times listed you should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days from the date of the exposure.

