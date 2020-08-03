Michigan Reports 604 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Deaths

Michigan is reporting 604 new cases of the coronavirus and 6 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 83,386 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,212 COVID-19 deaths.

Sunday the state was at 82,782 confirmed cases with 6,206 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of July 31, 60,022 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Coronavirus deaths are now on the rise in 32 states—and states all across the country are again tightening restrictions.

Now Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, says we have reached a new phase in the pandemic.

There are more than 4.6 million COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and more than 154,000 Americans have died from it. The CDC predicts up to 11,000 people will die every week this month.

Birx says the virus is reaching new heights in the U.S. and is stretching into areas that were relatively untouched by it before.

“What we’re seeing today is much different from March and April, it’s extraordinarily more widespread. It’s into the rural as equal as urban areas,” she says.

Birx also says large events are the biggest reason for case spikes and that social distancing and mask wearing is still key to fighting the spread.

Tuesday’s election will be the first test on how voting stations will handle the huge spike in absentee ballots and how to keep in-person voting safe.

We want to guide you through what to expect when you go and vote.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says masks will not be required for anyone looking to vote in person Tuesday, even though masks are required to be worn while indoors.

It’s still strongly recommended that people wear them.

When it comes to actual voting, there is no splitting the ticket, which means you cannot vote across party lines.

If you vote Republican for one race, you must stick with that party.

If you are not registered to vote, you can do so on Election Day.

You can register in-person with your local clerk up until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

You will have 13 hours to cast your vote in Tuesday’s primary election.

Polls open in Michigan at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

It’s also recommended you bring your ID to the polls.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.