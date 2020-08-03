The Make it Grand-Parent Video Charity Challenge is a digital fundraising event that both celebrates aging adults and helps provide for their care. Presented by Grand Traverse Pavilions Foundation, this event will take place over the remainder of the summer, culminating in the announcement of the winning GRAND-parent video on Grandparents Day, September 13th, 2020.

Invest in the future of Northern Michigan’s aging population – Donate now www.gtpavilions.org/vote-make-it-grand

Video submissions open 8/1 to 9/1/20 – learn how to enter

Submit a video on behalf of a grandparent in your life – it doesn’t even have to be your family member! It’s simple: take a 60-90 second video of a grandparent doing something interesting. They can be engaged in a family tradition, showing off a talent, demonstrating a favorite recipe, or any other activity that is family friendly. Already have a clip or video? Then don’t hesitate. All you have to do is go to 9&10 News’ Facebook event: Make it GRAND-parent Video Charity Challenge and post your video between 8/1 and 9/1. Please add a brief message to your video – telling us who the grandparent is and what they are doing. Then, share the event so others can see just how amazing they are!

Vote for your favorite grandparent video from 8/1 to 9/10 – find out how you can make a difference

You can vote for a Grand-parent video of your choice or more than one: here’s how! Go directly to the donation page www.gtpavilions.org/vote-make-it-grand and show your support between 8/1 and 9/10/20. You can be a part in determining the Make it GRAND-parent Video Charity Challenge winner by selecting the video of your choice and making a contribution: the Grand-parent video representing the highest amount in donations will win a special grand prize: announced on Grandparents Day, 9/13/20. 100% of donations received go directly to Grand Traverse Pavilions Foundation for Benevolent Care. Check back in to the event to see the latest videos and for details on the grand prize – to be announced soon.

For questions about the Facebook event or submission process, please contact promotion@9and10news.com

For questions about donations or Grand Traverse Pavilions, please contact Jessi at jweir@gtpavilions.org

Sponsored by 9&10 News, PNC Bank, and many other Northern Michigan businesses.