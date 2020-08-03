Judge Dismisses Charges Against Former Mason Co. Corrections Deputy

A judge dismissed charges against a former Mason County corrections deputy.

Brad Jany was fired in 2019 over a relationship he had with a former inmate.

He was later charged with second-degree sex crimes.

Jany’s Attorney says the former inmate was actually on probation in a different county.

The woman testified she initiated the relationship.

The attorney adds that Jany ended the relationship when he learned she was on probation.