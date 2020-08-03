Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Deadly Car Bomb Attack on Afghan Prison

The Islamic State has taken responsibility for a deadly attack on an Afghan prison overnight.

The attack started early Monday morning in Jalalabad when a car bomb was detonated just outside of the prison.

Earlier reports say at least 21 prisoners have died and another 43 were injured. Three of the attackers were also killed.

The prison holds over 1,700 prisoners, most of which are Taliban and Islamic State fighters. It is believed the attack was carried out to free specific prisoners.

The Afghan military says it has retaken the prison. But the fight with militants moved to a residential neighborhood. The newest update says so far, fighting has killed 29 and wounded 50.