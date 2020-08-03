Ferris State Receives Federal Grant for Cancer Research

Ferris State University recently received a federal grant to support cancer research.

The Department of Health and Human Services’ National Cancer Institute awarded Ferris State $385,406.

The money will support undergraduate students and their efforts to develop medicine that fights cancer.

Dr. Eric Nybo from the College of Pharmacy says to try and do this research without the funding would be nearly impossible:

“It’s going to be great from the perspective of the students, they’ll learn basic science techniques, learn about natural products chemistry, about genetic engineering and also cancer pharmacology,” says Dr. Nybo.

The grant also allows the Dr. Nybo to hire three students in biochemical research.