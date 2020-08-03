Crews Start Emergency Repairs on Edenville Bridge

Monday crews can start emergency repairs on the Edenville Bridge after Midland County’s historic flood damage in June.

The bridge takes M-30 over the Tittabawassee River.

MDOT was awarded an emergency contract to repair all the damage done to it.

Back in June, historic flooding destroyed the bridge and also brought debris from up river.

Crews will have to retrofit the piers with support and rebuild the road and bridge approach.

The project is expected to cost $1.2 million dollars.

MDOT expect the bridge to be back open for drivers sometime next month.