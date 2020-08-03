13 Days of Northern Michigan Summer Giveaways

Watch the four to find out more!!
Heather Stewart,

Northern Michigan summers just got better (believe it or not) with 9&10 News and local businesses coming together to bring you the 13 days of Northern Michigan Summer Giveaways!

13 Days Of N.mi Summer Giveaways Web Tile Format (1)

Starting August 3rd, each day the four on 9&10 News will feature a business and a giveaway for that day! All the items will be sure to make you have the best summer ever! Make sure you have your phone by you, this is a call-in for a chance to win contest!

The 13 Days of Northern Michigan Summer Giveaway Starts August 3rd and ends on August 19th for a grand prize from Golden Fowler that will make your summer nights rest a whole lot better!

A special thank you to the supporting businesses that made this promotion happen:

Day 1: Kiss Me Coffee Shoppe

Day 2: Michaywé Pines Golf

Day 3: NoMI

Day 4: Mammoth Distilling

Day 5: Otsego Resort

Day 6: St. Ambrose Cellars / Sleeping Bear Farms

Day 7: Steves Smokin BBQ

Day 8: Cherry Hut

Day 9: Bel Lago Winery

Day 10: Dockside Inn

Day 11: L‘chayim Deli

Day 12: Northern Michigan RV

Day 13: GRAND PRIZE Golden Fowler

Categories: Contests, Contests & Events, Giveaways, Giveaways – the four, the four

Related Posts:

9&10 News Top Stories