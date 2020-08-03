Northern Michigan summers just got better (believe it or not) with 9&10 News and local businesses coming together to bring you the 13 days of Northern Michigan Summer Giveaways!

Starting August 3rd, each day the four on 9&10 News will feature a business and a giveaway for that day! All the items will be sure to make you have the best summer ever! Make sure you have your phone by you, this is a call-in for a chance to win contest!

The 13 Days of Northern Michigan Summer Giveaway Starts August 3rd and ends on August 19th for a grand prize from Golden Fowler that will make your summer nights rest a whole lot better!

A special thank you to the supporting businesses that made this promotion happen:

Day 1: Kiss Me Coffee Shoppe

Day 2: Michaywé Pines Golf

Day 3: NoMI

Day 4: Mammoth Distilling

Day 5: Otsego Resort

Day 6: St. Ambrose Cellars / Sleeping Bear Farms

Day 7: Steves Smokin BBQ

Day 8: Cherry Hut

Day 9: Bel Lago Winery

Day 10: Dockside Inn

Day 11: L‘chayim Deli

Day 12: Northern Michigan RV

Day 13: GRAND PRIZE Golden Fowler