Upper Peninsula Man Arrested for DUI and Smuggling Drugs

An Upper Peninsula man is facing drug-related charges after a late night arrest in Sault Ste. Marie.

Saturday, around 11:30 p.m. on Ashmun Street, Michigan State Police troopers stopped a driver they say appeared to be on drugs.

They later found contraband on his person. Troopers say he tried to bring it inside to the jail.

The man will face charges for driving under the influence and smuggling.