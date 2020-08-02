Troopers Find, Arrest Wanted Suspect Hiding Under Pile of Clothes

Saturday, Troopers say they found a wanted man hiding under a pile of clothes.

Around 8:30 Saturday night, state police from the Sault Ste. Marie Post were sent to a home on East Avenue D in Newberry.

The suspect saw the officers and ran back into the house. Troopers then worked to evacuate everyone inside the home.

During their search, they found the suspect hiding under some clothes.

The man was arrested for home invasion, resisting police and previous warrants.