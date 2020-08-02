State Senator First Michigan GOP Lawmaker To Test Positive for COVID-19

A Republican lawmaker in Michigan has now tested positive for COVID-19.

State Sen. Tom Barret of Charlotte says he does not have “any significant symptoms” and will be self-isolating.

He says he tested positive after a screening on Friday.

Barret has been an outspoken critic of Gov. Whitmer’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

He also sponsored a bill that would repeal a 1945 law to limit her emergency powers.

Barret is also the first Republican lawmaker in Michigan to test positive for the virus.

Two state Democratic Representatives tested positive earlier this year and have since recovered.

The Senate Majority Leader, Republican Mike Shirkey, said in a statement, “The Senate followed the procedure it established months ago and informed senators and staff of the positive test result. The Senate Business Office provides all senators and staff with appropriate information for follow-up and protocols. Our immediate focus is on notification to all senators and staff.”

Shirkey also says they will evaluate changes to the legislative calendar over the next few days.