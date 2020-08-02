Off-Duty Conservation Officer Saves Swimmer’s Life on Lake Superior

A conservation officer is being hailed as a hero after saving a swimmer’s life on Lake Superior.

The DNR says Mark Zitnik was enjoying boating with his family on Munising Bay last weekend when they heard someone yelling near the sandbar.

Zitnik saw people onshore pointing towards two swimmers who were stuck in deep water with a strong current.

He dove into the water and was able to get one man back to his boat.

A nearby boat helped to rescue the other swimmer.

While Zitnik risked his own life to help, he says he was just doing his job.

The DNR says to always be aware of local swimming conditions before you head out.