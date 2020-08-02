Michigan Tech Students Match Donations for Those Struggling Financially

Students at Michigan Tech are lending a hand to classmates struggling financially.

Earlier this year, Michigan Tech established its Husky Emergency Assistance Fund to assist students and employees who don’t qualify for financial help during the coronavirus crisis.

On average, students get $350 in federal grants from the school. However, some might not qualify, especially if they are from another country.

Tech's graduate student government organization is now pledging to match up to $10,000 in donations from other students.