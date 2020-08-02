Michigan Reports 426 New COVID-19 Cases, 0 Deaths

For the first time in more than a week, the rolling seven-day COVID-19 case count has dipped in Michigan.

Health officials say 426 new cases were confirmed Sunday, down more than 300 from Saturday.

Weekends usually see dips in the number of single-day cases.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has said this could be caused by less testing being done over these days.

The state’s death toll stands at 6,206 after no new deaths were reported.

60,022 Michiganders were reported as recovered as of July 31.