Face Masks Now Mandatory for Upper Peninsula Indoor Mass

The Catholic Church is ordering people in the Upper Peninsula to mask up if they are going to indoor mass.

Marquette Bishop John Doerfler says he thinks the mask’s effectiveness is quote “still inconclusive” but wearing one is a sacrifice made out of love.

The mandate first started on Saturday.

The Marquette Dioceses did recommend masks back in May when services resumed.

Many places of worship have been enforcing them for months.

According to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, a cloth face mask could provide some protection if used correctly.

Face masks with multiple layers and a higher thread count are the best public option might and might provide reasonable protection.

N-95 and medical masks provide the best overall protection, but are needed for healthcare workers on the front lines.

The biggest benefit for communities wearing face masks is reducing community spread. Masks can greatly reduce how far respiratory droplets travel when people are talking, coughing or sneezing.