Disaster Case Managers Available for Mid-Michigan Flooding Victims

Disaster case managers are now able to assist Midland area flood victims.

In May, the Edenville Dam failed and the Sanford Dam overflowed after days of heavy rains.

The floods caused hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of damage and forced thousands from their homes.

Ten weeks later, the Mid-Michigan Flood Long Term Recovery Group has established case managers.

If you are a Midland resident who is still in need of assistance, call 989-374-8000 to get connected with a disaster case manager.