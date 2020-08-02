Bud Bash Cancels Due to Coronavirus Concerns

For the last 35 years, the Limberlost in Houghton Lake has hosted Bud Bash on the first weekend of August.

The event normally brings hundreds of people and their boats to the lake.

However, after consulting with local authorities and their employees, owners of the bar and restaurant felt it was in the best interest to cancel the event.

The Limberlost Houghton Lake posted on Facebook Wednesday, saying, “To every customer who has visited or continues to BASH with their BUDS at Bud Bash, we will miss you. Nonetheless, please know, we will be back bigger, better, and stronger when the health of our customers, staff, and community is not at risk.”

Instead of having the event on Friday and Saturday, they closed the doors and cleaned and sanitized.