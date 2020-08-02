2020 Riverfest Re-Invents Due to COVID-19

For the third year, the Grass River Natural Area is holding their Riverfest. But this year it will be held virtually.

Due to the coronavirus, they decided to keep it online to promote social distancing. It will be held on August 13.

Since March 13, the Grass River Natural Area has not been able to put on any of their programs, which increased the importance of still being able put on the festival.

They will be doing everything online, including an auction and a HappyHour.

There are many items up for auction that will run through Sep. 3, at 11 p.m.

You can enjoy the HappyHour for free or pay $60, where GRNA will deliver a package with food from Shanty Creek and drinks from Shorts.

For more information or to register, you can visit their website.