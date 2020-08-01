Michigan Reports 735 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths

Michigan’s single-day coronavirus case count continues to trend upwards.

State officials reported 735 new cases and seven deaths on Saturday.

Four of the deaths were identified during a Vital Records review.

82,356 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak.

The seven-day rolling average is now 768-new-cases per day, the highest mark since early May

As of Friday, 60,022 Michigan residents were listed as recovered.

This is an increase of 2,520 since last week.