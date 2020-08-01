Major Bridge Work Begins This Month in Traverse City

Major bridge work starts this month along some heavily traveled bridges in Traverse City.

Reconstruction will start on the South Cass Street Bridge (at Washington Street), at a cost of about $745,000. TIF funds – or Tax Increment Financing dollars – are making up a large portion of the funding, according to the city.

The other bridge that will also see some major work is the Park Street Bridge, just off of the Grandview Parkway. The cost for that project is estimated at $617,000.

In all, four bridges are set for reconstruction over the next two years.

The other sites include the West Front Street Bridge (with work set to start in December) and a bridge along 8th Street, slated to begin in May of 2021.