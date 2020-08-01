Gov. Whitmer Vetoes COVID-19 Nursing Home Transfer Bill

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has vetoed a bill that she says threatened nursing homes and patients who have COVID-19.

The Republican-sponsored bill would have allowed people with the novel coronavirus to be transferred to nursing homes only if they were in a building separate from the other residents.

The proposed legislation came in response to an executive order by the governor.

Under the executive order, people with COVID-19 are currently able to be transferred to some “hub” nursing homes as long as they are isolated from other residents.

“I am very disappointed and saddened that the governor vetoed this extremely important and commonsense legislation,” said Republican Senator Peter Lucido of Shelby Township.

Governor Whitmer says the bill was “a political game that would relocate vulnerable seniors without any requirement for consent, doctor’s approval, or notification to patients and their families.”