Youth Based Apprenticeships for a Career Jump Start

Michigan Works is connecting the youth with hiring industries. ‘The Four’s Melissa Smith shows us how students can get involved – and why it’s important to start thinking about career opportunities early on.

Evelyn Szpliet, is the manager of apprenticeships and business resource networks with Northwest Michigan Works. She says there are two main youth programs focused on teens through age 21.

The apprenticeships provide a on the job training and give youth a firsthand understanding of area skilled trades and manufacturing type work in northern Michigan.

For more information about the programs and how Michigan Works can provide free resources and additional connections for youth looking for jobs that will fit their skill set, click here.