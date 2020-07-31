Tropical Storm Isaias Now a Hurricane

Tropical storm Isaias strengthened into a hurricane overnight. The national hurricane center says the storm increased to hurricane status early Friday morning.

As of midnight, Isaias was near the southernmost island in the Bahamas, moving northwest with maximum sustained wind of 80 mph.

It already hit the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, with torrential rain. It is now on track to move along Florida’s East Coast, but as of now it is not expected to make landfall.

This is the earliest “I named” storm in a record breaking hurricane season.