Trooper Dies After Being Hit by Drunk Driver in Ionia Co.

A state trooper died on Friday after being hit by a drunk driver in Ionia County.

On July 10, state police say a woman driving a jeep crossed the center line on Grand River Avenue hitting Trooper Caleb Starr.

State police say charges are pending against the driver, who is believed to still be hospitalized.

Starr was 33 and leaves behind his wife and two young daughters.

“The Michigan State Police mourns the loss of not just a trooper, but a husband, father and dedicated public servant who had so much left to give in a life that was cut far too short,” said Col. Joe Gasper, Director of the MSP.

There is a GoFundMe for Trooper Starr’s family.