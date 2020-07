Toledo Man Arrested for Driving Drunk on Mackinac Bridge

Mackinaw City police say a Toledo man was arrested on the Mackinac Bridge for drunk driving Friday morning.

Police started following the man just south of the bridge.

They tried to pull him over, but the man drove onto the Mackinac Bridge.

The chase ended about a mile and a half later on the bridge, when the driver crossed the median and stopped.

He was arrested for driving drunk and taking police on a chase.