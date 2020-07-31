Purple Heart Veteran Saves Wife from Fiery Camper After Propane Explosion

This morning started out with a bang at a campsite in Benzie county.

A propane explosion destroyed a camper at the Veteran’s Memorial Campsite in Beulah.

Things could have been deadly for the couple camping there, if it weren’t for the heroic actions of a Purple Heart veteran.

Vietnam vet Ed Monday and his wife Norma Jean were camping when Ed turned on the propane and lit the stove to make some coffee around 7 a.m.

There must have been a leak in the fuel line, because the whole place went up in flames soon after.

Ed was on fire when he lifted up the collapsing roof, which allowed his wife of more than 40 years to escape with their new puppy.

Ed was taken to Munson Medical Center than transferred to a Grand Rapids hospital burn unit.

More than 35% of his body is covered in second and third degree burns but the good news is that he will survive.

Norma Jean says God was looking out for them today.

Benzie County Sheriff Ted Schendel says this is a lesson to everyone to check and re-check your fuel lines.

“My advice for all campers would be check your propane system, make sure there’s no leaks in any of your lines,” said Sheriff Schendel.

Norma Jean says this is also good reminder to everyone to always have a fire extinguisher nearby to use in an emergency.