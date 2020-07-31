New Limits on Indoor Gatherings Throw Wedding Planners Another Curveball

Brides, grooms and guests are scrambling to adjust their wedding plans after the governor restricted indoor gatherings this week.

Wednesday night, Governor Whitmer announced an executive order that limits indoor gatherings across the state to 10 people or fewer.

The order threw wedding planners another curveball in an already crazy year.

Traverse City is arguably the most popular destination for Michigan weddings, and even though many events have been canceled this summer, event organizers have been working nonstop to make accommodations for their remaining clients.

“We’ve been getting calls all summer from couples who want to make last minute changes,” said Caroline Rizzo, public relations manager at the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa. “They’re now feeling a lot of pressure that it’s not going to happen.”

The resort and spa has had to plan, cancel and re-work weddings in a matter of days as more coronavirus restrictions come down.

Many couples are now scrambling to organize outdoor, and up north, ceremonies with restricted guest lists.

The resort has more than 900 acres of space where they’ve set aside room for events.

“We are getting tons of calls from downstate and west side of the state brides who are looking, really in the next three to four weeks for a new venue,” said Rizzo.

Stacy Horn from Juniper & Lace events says adjusting is part of the job but this year is different.

“[The executive orders] go into effect so quickly that it sends people and vendors scrambling,” said Horn.

Horn says many of her clients have rescheduled into 2021 and the others are hoping to pull off their big day in 2020, but they’ve had to make some sacrifices.

“We’ve seen some people downsize and just keep it small and intimate and share pictures later, kind of a thing,” said Horn.

This season, she’s relying heavily on tents to host her events, but so is everyone else, so supply is tight.

“We got the last tent in that size that they had to offer on that date,” Horn said while explaining one of her last minute adjustments.

Her advice for couples is to roll with the punches and stay calm.

“You’re not alone in going through that.”