MTM On The Road: After 26 Depot Prepares for Sixth Annual Depot Music Fest

After 26 Depot in Cadillac is dedicated to hiring special needs adults over the age of 26.

After special needs adults turn 26 years old in Michigan, they are no longer able to attend public schools.

After 26 Depot gives them a great opportunity to be employed and interactive with others in the community.

The non-profit has a delicious menu with some great food!

Saturday they are hosting their Sixth Annual Depot Music Fest in the Cadillac City Park and Pavillion.

Performers will be playing from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event is made possible by local sponsors.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, give us a sneak peak at some of this weekend’s performers.