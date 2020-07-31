Michigan Supreme Court Declines Hearing Case for Mail-In Ballot Deadlines

The State Supreme Court declined to hear a case about the timing of mail in ballots.

The 4-3 decision means a recent appeals court decision will remain intact.

That decision was on state law requiring absentee ballots to be received by the time polls close on Election Day to be counted.

Some voters had sued seeking a declaration that ballots be counted as long as they are mailed on or before Election Day.

Friday, the four republican nominated judges voted to not take the appeal while the three democratic nominees dissented.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is urging voters to drop their ballots off in person to the clerk’s office or local drop boxes to ensure they are counted.