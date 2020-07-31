Michigan Reports 734 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths

Michigan is reporting 734 new cases of the coronavirus and 8 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 81,621 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,199 COVID-19 deaths.

Thursday the state was at 80,887 confirmed cases with 6,191 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of July 24, 57,502 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is at Camp Grayling for the Michigan National Guard Memorial and Pass in Review.

It’s a ceremony to honor the fallen members of the National Guard and recognize those currently serving.

National Guard members took to the parade platform for the ceremony Friday morning.

Governor Whitmer was there for the Memorial and Pass in Review ceremony.

This comes after earlier this week the governor imposed new COVID-19 restrictions across the state.

Many in northern Michigan were left wondering why, given many metrics were much lower than other parts of the state.

She says it’s all about the trajectory.

“The way these numbers are moving is very concerning,” said Whitmer. “That’s why we took these efforts to tighten things up in this phase in hopes we don’t have to move a phase back.”

Governor Whitmer says when it comes to northern Michigan, her concern is the smaller hospitals being overwhelmed by an outbreak.

For the third day in a row, Florida has set a new record for single day coronavirus deaths. But while Florida, is seeing the worst of the virus another 17 states are also seeing a rise in coronavirus deaths.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there were nearly 1,400 deaths on Wednesday across the United States, which is nearly one death per minute.

Thing are also starting to move downhill in Louisiana. The state is now leading the U.S. in cases per capita.

In Florida, many testing sites are closing as the state prepares for hurricane Isaias.

Hong Kong’s president says the government will postpone the much anticipated legislative elections over fears of coronavirus.

China has seen a spike in coronavirus cases since the beginning of July.

However, pro-democracy supporters have accused the government of using the outbreak as an excuse to postpone the elections.

Hong Kong saw over 80 straight weeks of protests over government overreach.

The postponement is seen as a major blow to the pro-democracy movement.

