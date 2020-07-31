Michelle ‘No-Bake’: Choose a Fruit Fool
It’s always best to eat what is in season. ‘The Four’s Michelle Dunaway shows us how to incorporate some of nature’s natural candy into a refreshingly easy no-bake dessert.
Fruit fools are quick and simple to make and uses very few ingredients. In this recipe, from Midwest Living, Michelle uses blueberries as her fruit-of-choice. The ingredients were provided by Burritt’s Fresh Markets.
Ingredients
Directions
- For fruit: In a large mixing bowl, combine the fruit and 1 to 2 tablespoons sugar. Let mixture stand for 10 minutes. Place 1 cup of the fruit mixture in a food processor or blender. Cover and process or blend until pureed. Stir pureed fruit back into fruit in bowl. Cover and chill about 2 hours or until cold.
- For whipped cream: In a chilled medium mixing bowl, combine whipping cream, 2 tablespoons sugar and the vanilla. Beat with an electric mixer using chilled beaters on medium speed until almost-stiff peaks form.
- To assemble, spoon about 1/8 of the whipped cream into a short drinking glass, followed by 1/8 of the fruit, another 1/8 of cream, and another 1/8 of fruit. Gently swirl with a skewer. Repeat in four more glasses. (Or gently fold the pureed fruit into the whipped cream mixture, leaving visible swirls and spoon mixture into glasses.) Garnish with additional fruit or a cookie, if desired. Serve immediately or cover and chill up to 2 hours before serving.