Mason County Sheriff: Man’s Body Pulled From Pere Marquette River

A man’s body was pulled from the Pere Marquette River after his kayak was found overturned.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to the Pere Marquette River south off Budzynski Road in Branch Township around 8:45 p.m. Thursday after someone found a kayak overturned in the water.

The sheriff’s office says emergency crews found property in the river and a search began.

Mason County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team members and Marine Patrol searched until 2 a.m. with no results.

The search resumed at 7 a.m. Friday.

The sheriff’s office says Marine Patrol deputies found the body of Nicholas King, a 64-year-old from Commerce Twp. around 10 a.m. about 200 yards downstream of where the kayak was found.

Officials are now working to determine the cause of death, but say the victim was wearing a life jacket.