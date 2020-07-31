Louisiana Leading Nation in Coronavirus Cases Per Person

For the third day in a row, Florida has set a new record for single day coronavirus deaths. But while Florida, is seeing the worst of the virus another 17 states are also seeing a rise in coronavirus deaths.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there were nearly 1,400 deaths on Wednesday across the United States, which is nearly one death per minute.

Thing are also starting to move downhill in Louisiana. The state is now leading the U.S. in cases per capita.

In Florida, many testing sites are closing as the state prepares for hurricane Isaias.