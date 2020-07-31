Lincoln Man Charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct, Using Credit Card Without Consent

A Lincoln man is charged with sex crimes.

State police say he used a fake name on Facebook, had an inappropriate relationship with a girl under 15 and stole money from the girl’s grandmother.

State police in Crawford County arrested James Gross on Thursday.

They say the victim told her grandmother she had an inappropriate relationship with a man she met on Facebook.

Police say that man was Gross, but he was using an alias.

They say Gross persuaded the teen to take her grandmother’s debit card and give it to him.

He then withdrew nearly $500.

Gross is now charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct, and using a credit card without consent.