John Lewis Laid to Rest

After days of tributes, Civil Rights Leader John Lewis has been laid to rest.

The casket of the Congressman left the historic Ebeneezer Baptist Church, in Atlanta after his funeral service. It’s the same church were Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. preached.

Lewis served more than three decades in Congress.

He was the youngest speaker at the 1963 march on Washington, where Dr. King delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech.

Former President Obama delivered the eulogy on Wednesday.

He said for a better tomorrow, we need more people like John Lewis.