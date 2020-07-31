Interlochen Center for the Arts to Host Virtual Adult Band Camp August 11 – 14

Are you a former-band kid, and now you’re itching to take out the good ‘ole trumpet, trombone or french horn?

The Interlochen Center for the Arts is hosting their annual Adult Band Camp, and it’s going virtual. “Everything’s going to be virtual – which actually opens it up to more students from across the globe,” said the Adult Band Camp’s artistic director, Thomas Riccobono. They are expecting over 70 students to sign up this year to experience “the joy of symphonic band repertoire study and virtual ensemble performance in a challenging, supportive, fun and friendly environment”.

The Virtual Adult Band Camp runs from August 11 through August 14, and will be taught by experienced musicians and faculty members. A full schedule of events can be found here.

In order to take part in the final ensemble, you must have the following materials:

Mobile device with video and sound recording capabilities

Headphones or earbuds

Computer or iPad to “watch the conductor” during your recording

To register for The Interlochen Center for the Arts Virtual Adult Band Camp, click here.

Click here for more information about the program.