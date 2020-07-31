Hong Kong Postponing Legislative Elections amid COVID-19
Hong Kong’s President says the government will postpone the much anticipated legislative elections over fears of coronavirus.
China has seen a spike in cornavirus cases since the beginning of July.
However, Pro-Democracy supporters have accused the government of using the outbreak as an excuse to postpone the elections.
Hong Kong, saw over 80 straight weeks of protests over government overreach. The postponement is seen as a major blow to the Pro-Democracy movement.