Herman Cain Dies from COVID-19

Herman Cain, the one-time Presidential hopeful and former pizza company CEO has died after battling COVID-19.

Businessman turned politician Herman Cain was Co-Chair of Black Voices for Trump. He was also at one point the Republican front runner in the 2012 election.

An aide to Cain says it’s unclear where he contracted the virus, although he says Cain did attend President Trump’s Tulsa rally and did not wear a mask.

He tested positive for the virus nine days after the rally.