Healthy Living: Face Down to Fight COVID-19 Pneumonia

It’s one of the lessons from the hospital frontlines and it was reinforced during the recent coronavirus pandemic — positioning matters.

In Healthy Living, Courtney Hunter shows us how a significant percentage of pneumonia patients who were placed on their stomachs or sides early on were able to avoid mechanical ventilation.

Dr. Levitan has since formed the nonprofit Prone2Help, which distributes the proning mattresses to hospitals.

To date, Prone2Help has distributed more than 650 proning cushions to more than 200 hospitals in 45 states.