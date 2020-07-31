Gov. Whitmer Visits Camp Grayling for Michigan National Guard Memorial and Pass in Review

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is at Camp Grayling for the Michigan National Guard Memorial and Pass in Review.

It’s a ceremony to honor the fallen members of the National Guard and recognize those currently serving.

National Guard members took to the parade platform for the ceremony Friday morning.

This comes after earlier this week the governor imposed new COVID-19 restrictions across the state.

Many in northern Michigan were left wondering why, given many metrics were much lower than other parts of the state.

She says it’s all about the trajectory.

“The way these numbers are moving is very concerning,” said Whitmer. “That’s why we took these efforts to tighten things up in this phase in hopes we don’t have to move a phase back.”

Governor Whitmer says when it comes to northern Michigan, her concern is the smaller hospitals being overwhelmed by an outbreak.