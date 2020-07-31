Friday Four Sessions: Pete Kehoe & Michelle Chenard Perform ‘Crazy’ by Patsy Cline

The late country artist and soulful, with a twang, singer – Patsy Cline is well known for her songs about heartbreak and love. This is exactly what musician, Michelle Chenard felt after her mother passed away in July 2020. In this week’s Friday Sessions, Michelle pays tribute with a performance of her mother’s favorite song ‘Crazy’ by Patsy Cline – with the help of guitarist and singer, Pete Kehoe, and 9 & 10’s special projects executive producer, Corey Adkins.

For more information about Michelle Chenard, click here.